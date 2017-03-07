Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older: Newer: »

APSU Men’s Golf finishes strong at Valley Hi Country Club

March 7, 2017 | Print This Post
 

APSU Sports Information

APSU Men's Golf - Austin Peay State UniversitySacramento, CA – Austin Peay State University men’s golf, carding a strong finish to the tournament,  continued to show steady progression over Tuesday’s final round at the Sacramento State Invitational at Valley Hi Country Club.

Austin Peay Men's Golf finishes 10th at Sacramento State Invitational, Tuesday. (APSU Sports Information)

Austin Peay Men’s Golf finishes 10th at Sacramento State Invitational, Tuesday. (APSU Sports Information)

Austin Peay’s final-round 298—its fourth round of 300 or better in two spring tournaments after posting just six rounds of less than 300 shots in five fall events—was Tuesday’s seventh-best round of the tournament.

Although it didn’t move the Govs up from Monday’s 10th-place finish, it represented yet another step forward—in the form of a strong final-round finish—for head coach Robbie Wilson‘s still-youthful squad.

On the strength of a final-round 73, Hunter Tidwell made it five straight top-20 finishes, earning a share of 19th with a 10-over 226 (78-75-73). He’s the first Gov with five consecutive top-20 finishes since Marco Iten’s historic senior season in 2013, which included seven straight top-20s from October 8th, 2012 (Bearcat Invitational) to April 8th, 2013 (Old Waverly Intercollegiate).

Sean Butscher narrowly missed a top-30, shooting 230 (78-77-75) and improving his score in each round; senior Erik Hedberg (41st; 84-76-74=234) and freshman Austin Lancaster (t-50th; 84-77-76=237) also improved over each 18-hole jaunt, with Hedberg’s 74 also serving as his best final-round performance since October 4th, 2016 (Skyhawk Classic).

Freshman Alex Vegh (t-57th; 82-77-81=240) rounded out the scoring for the Governors on their first West Coast journey under Wilson.

The Govs will get an extended break before returning to action March 19th at the Tennessee Tech-hosted Bobby Nichols Intercollegiate at Sevierville Golf Club.

Box Score

Sacramento State Intercollegiate
Valley Hi Country Club
Elk Grove, CA

Dates: March 6th – March 7th

Finish School – Players Round 1 Round 2 Round 3 Totals
10 Austin Peay State University 322 305 298 925
T 19 Hunter Tidwell (1) 78 75 73 226
T 32 Sean Butscher (5) 78 77 75 230
41 Erik Hedberg (2) 84 76 74 234
T 50 Austin Lancaster (3) 84 77 76 237
T 57 Alex Vegh (4) 82 77 81 240
           

Sections

Sports

Topics

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On GooglePlusVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our Feed

    • Personal Controls

    Archives

      March 2017
      S M T W T F S
      « Feb    
       1234
      567891011
      12131415161718
      19202122232425
      262728293031  