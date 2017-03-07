|
APSU Men’s Golf finishes strong at Valley Hi Country Club
APSU Sports Information
Sacramento, CA – Austin Peay State University men’s golf, carding a strong finish to the tournament, continued to show steady progression over Tuesday’s final round at the Sacramento State Invitational at Valley Hi Country Club.Austin Peay’s final-round 298—its fourth round of 300 or better in two spring tournaments after posting just six rounds of less than 300 shots in five fall events—was Tuesday’s seventh-best round of the tournament.
Although it didn’t move the Govs up from Monday’s 10th-place finish, it represented yet another step forward—in the form of a strong final-round finish—for head coach Robbie Wilson‘s still-youthful squad.
On the strength of a final-round 73, Hunter Tidwell made it five straight top-20 finishes, earning a share of 19th with a 10-over 226 (78-75-73). He’s the first Gov with five consecutive top-20 finishes since Marco Iten’s historic senior season in 2013, which included seven straight top-20s from October 8th, 2012 (Bearcat Invitational) to April 8th, 2013 (Old Waverly Intercollegiate).
Sean Butscher narrowly missed a top-30, shooting 230 (78-77-75) and improving his score in each round; senior Erik Hedberg (41st; 84-76-74=234) and freshman Austin Lancaster (t-50th; 84-77-76=237) also improved over each 18-hole jaunt, with Hedberg’s 74 also serving as his best final-round performance since October 4th, 2016 (Skyhawk Classic).
Freshman Alex Vegh (t-57th; 82-77-81=240) rounded out the scoring for the Governors on their first West Coast journey under Wilson.
The Govs will get an extended break before returning to action March 19th at the Tennessee Tech-hosted Bobby Nichols Intercollegiate at Sevierville Golf Club.
Box Score
Sacramento State Intercollegiate
Dates: March 6th – March 7th
