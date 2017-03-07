Austin Peay State University Softball games against Campbell rained out today

APSU Sports Information

Clarksville, TN – Due to continuing rain in the mid-state area Tuesday afternoon, Austin Peay State University’s home softball doubleheader versus Campbell has been cancelled.

Check back on Austin Peay’s official athletic website LetsGoPeay.com or on Twitter @AustinPeaySB for any announcements of future schedule, or time, changes for the APSU softball team.

