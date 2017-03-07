|
Austin Peay State University Softball games against Campbell rained out today
APSU Sports Information
Clarksville, TN – Due to continuing rain in the mid-state area Tuesday afternoon, Austin Peay State University’s home softball doubleheader versus Campbell has been cancelled.The Govs and Camels will try to salvage one game by playing a single game, 10:00am, Wednesday morning at Cheryl Holt Field.
Check back on Austin Peay’s official athletic website LetsGoPeay.com or on Twitter @AustinPeaySB for any announcements of future schedule, or time, changes for the APSU softball team.
TopicsAPSU, APSU Athletics, APSU Cheryl Holt Field, APSU Softball, APSU Sports, APSU Women's Softball, Austin Peay State University, Camels, Campbell, Clarksville TN, Game Cancelled, Lady Govs, Ohio Valley Conference, OVC, Rain
