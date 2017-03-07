Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Austin Peay State University Softball games against Campbell rained out today

APSU Sports Information

APSU Softball - Austin Peay State UniversityClarksville, TN – Due to continuing rain in the mid-state area Tuesday afternoon, Austin Peay State University’s home softball doubleheader versus Campbell has been cancelled.

Austin Peay Softball's doubleheader vs. Campbell Tuesday canceled due to rain. One game scheduled for Wednesday. (APSU Sports Informatin)Austin Peay Softball's doubleheader vs. Campbell Tuesday canceled due to rain. One game scheduled for Wednesday. (APSU Sports Informatin)

The Govs and Camels will try to salvage one game by playing a single game, 10:00am, Wednesday morning at Cheryl Holt Field.

Check back on Austin Peay’s official athletic website LetsGoPeay.com or on Twitter @AustinPeaySB for any announcements of future schedule, or time, changes for the APSU softball team.


