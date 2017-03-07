|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: Frazier Allen: Risk Management Demystified Newer: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces new Firewood Policy »
Austin Peay State University Wins Program’s First Beach Volleyball Match
APSU Sports Information
Jacksonville, AL – The Austin Peay beach volleyball team made program history after recording its first win behind a 4-1 defeated of Jacksonville State Monday afternoon.
The Govs opened play with a win from Ashley Slay and April Adams, 21-13, 22-20, to set the tone.
Kaitlyn Teeter and Cecily Gable lost their opening game 21-14, but rallied to win the next two 21-15 and 15-12 to pull APSU within one set of victory.
Kaylee Taff and Allie O’Reilly clinched history with a 21-17, 21-18 win, while Captian Christina White and Kristen Stucker 21-15, 21-17 win added to the excitement.
The Govs are 1-3 on the early inaugural season and will travel to Atlanta, GA for the GSU Day of Duals on March 7th for their next action with matches against UNC Wilmington, 9:00am, and Georgia State 1:00pm.
Box Score
APSU 4, JSU 1
No. 1 Will/Visscher (JSU) def. Gerig/Panning (APSU): 21-15, 15-21, 15-7
Exhibition No. 6 Hart/Schmidt (JSU) def. Carger/Thornton (APSU) 21-18, 21-16
SectionsSports
TopicsAllie O'Reilly, April Adams, APSU, APSU Athletics, APSU Beach Volleyball, APSU Sports, APSU Women's Beach Volleyball, Ashley Slay, Atlanta GA, Austin Peay State University, Cecily Gable, Christian White, Georgia State, GSU Day of Duals, Jacksonville AL, Jacksonville State, Kaitlyn Teeter, Kaylee Taff, Kristen Stucker, Lady Govs, Ohio Valley Conference, OVC, UNC Wilmington
|
Personal Controls
Archives
|
© 2006-2017 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed