Austin Peay State University Wins Program’s First Beach Volleyball Match

APSU Sports Information

Jacksonville, AL – The Austin Peay beach volleyball team made program history after recording its first win behind a 4-1 defeated of Jacksonville State Monday afternoon.

The Govs opened play with a win from Ashley Slay and April Adams, 21-13, 22-20, to set the tone.

Kaitlyn Teeter and Cecily Gable lost their opening game 21-14, but rallied to win the next two 21-15 and 15-12 to pull APSU within one set of victory.

Kaylee Taff and Allie O’Reilly clinched history with a 21-17, 21-18 win, while Captian Christina White and Kristen Stucker 21-15, 21-17 win added to the excitement.

The Govs are 1-3 on the early inaugural season and will travel to Atlanta, GA for the GSU Day of Duals on March 7th for their next action with matches against UNC Wilmington, 9:00am, and Georgia State 1:00pm.

Box Score

APSU 4, JSU 1

No. 1 Will/Visscher (JSU) def. Gerig/Panning (APSU): 21-15, 15-21, 15-7

No. 2 White/Stucker (APSU) def. Kirk/Ludtke (JSU): 21-15, 21-17

No. 3 Taff/O’Reilly (APSU) def. Cloutier/Anderson (JSU): 21-17, 21-18

No. 4 Teeter/Gable (APSU) def. Hughes/Perucki (JSU) 14-21, 21-15, 15-12

No. 5 Adams/Slay (APSU) def. Clingan/Rombach (JSU): 21-13, 22-20

Exhibition No. 6 Hart/Schmidt (JSU) def. Carger/Thornton (APSU) 21-18, 21-16

Sections

Topics