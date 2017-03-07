TBI adds Michael Gervais from Hamilton Count to Top 10 Most Wanted

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has a new addition to its ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ list: Michael Craig Gervais.

Gervais (DOB 2-7-68) is wanted by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to face charges including one count of Rape of a Child and three counts of Attempted Child Neglect. He was last seen in the Hixson area.

There is reason to believe he is armed and dangerous.

Gervais is a white man with brown hair and hazel eyes.

He stands 5’11” and weighs approximately 169 pounds.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact the TBI at 1.800.TBI.FIND. There is a $1,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

Sections

Topics