TBI adds Michael Gervais from Hamilton Count to Top 10 Most Wanted

March 7, 2017 | Print This Post
 

Tennessee Bureau of InvestigationNashville, TN – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has a new addition to its ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ list: Michael Craig Gervais.

Gervais (DOB 2-7-68) is wanted by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to face charges including one count of Rape of a Child and three counts of Attempted Child Neglect. He was last seen in the Hixson area.

There is reason to believe he is armed and dangerous.

Michael Craig Gervais added to TBI's Top 10 Most Wanted list.

Gervais is a white man with brown hair and hazel eyes.

He stands 5’11” and weighs approximately 169 pounds.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact the TBI at 1.800.TBI.FIND. There is a $1,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.


