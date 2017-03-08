|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
APSU Basketball games against Jacksonville State changed due to inclement weather
APSU Sports Information
Clarksville, TN – Due to inclement weather forecast for the Clarksville area this weekend, Austin Peay State University’s baseball team has modified its Ohio Valley Conference-opening weekend schedule against Jacksonville State.The Governors and Gamecocks now will play a noon, Friday doubleheader (both nine inning contests) to open the series. A date and time for Game 3 of the series will be determined as weather permits.
Austin Peay athletics will offer free admission to Friday’s doubleheader for all children 14 and under.
Season and single-game ticket holders may use their Friday or Saturday ticket for admission to Friday’s doubleheader. If a ticket holder is unable to attend Friday’s contest they may contact the APSU Athletics Ticket Office (931.221.PEAY) to exchange the ticket for a future 2017 contest.
For additional coverage of Austin Peay’s baseball team, follow the Govs on Twitter @AustinPeayBSB. Austin Peay’s athletics department also maintains several social media accounts @LetsGoPeay (Twitter), /LetsGoPeay (Facebook) and /LetsGoPeay (Instagram).
SectionsSports
TopicsAPSU, APSU Athletics, APSU Baseball, APSU Men's Baseball, APSU Sports, Austin Peay State University, Clarksville TN, Gamecocks, Jacksonville State, Ohio Valley Conference, OVC, Rain, Raymond C. Hand Park, Weather
|
Personal Controls
Archives
|
© 2006-2017 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed