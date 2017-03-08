Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


APSU Basketball games against Jacksonville State changed due to inclement weather

March 8, 2017
 

APSU Sports Information

APSU Baseball - Austin Peay State UniversityClarksville, TN – Due to inclement weather forecast for the Clarksville area this weekend, Austin Peay State University’s baseball team has modified its Ohio Valley Conference-opening weekend schedule against Jacksonville State.

Austin Peay Baseball weekend series versus Jacksonville State schedule changed due to weather forecast for the Clarksville area.

Austin Peay Baseball weekend series versus Jacksonville State schedule changed due to weather forecast for the Clarksville area. (APSU Sports Information)

The Governors and Gamecocks now will play a noon, Friday doubleheader (both nine inning contests) to open the series. A date and time for Game 3 of the series will be determined as weather permits.

Austin Peay athletics will offer free admission to Friday’s doubleheader for all children 14 and under.

Season and single-game ticket holders may use their Friday or Saturday ticket for admission to Friday’s doubleheader. If a ticket holder is unable to attend Friday’s contest they may contact the APSU Athletics Ticket Office (931.221.PEAY) to exchange the ticket for a future 2017 contest.

For additional coverage of Austin Peay's baseball team, follow the Govs on Twitter @AustinPeayBSB.


