APSU Basketball games against Jacksonville State changed due to inclement weather

Clarksville, TN – Due to inclement weather forecast for the Clarksville area this weekend, Austin Peay State University’s baseball team has modified its Ohio Valley Conference-opening weekend schedule against Jacksonville State.

Austin Peay athletics will offer free admission to Friday’s doubleheader for all children 14 and under.

Season and single-game ticket holders may use their Friday or Saturday ticket for admission to Friday’s doubleheader. If a ticket holder is unable to attend Friday’s contest they may contact the APSU Athletics Ticket Office (931.221.PEAY) to exchange the ticket for a future 2017 contest.

