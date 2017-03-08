Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Clarksville Gas and Water announces Water Outage Planned on Section of Fort Campbell Boulevard

March 8, 2017 | Print This Post
 

Thursday, March 9th, 2017

Clarksville Gas and Water Department - CGWClarksville, TN – Clarksville Gas and Water has planned a water outage at 2:00am tomorrow morning on a section of Fort Campbell Boulevard between Burch Road and Tiny Town Road.

Utility workers will be replacing a fire hydrant at the corner of Burch Road and Fort Campbell Boulevard and expect both roads to be passable; however, motorists are advised to slow down when approaching the work zone.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department Administration and Engineering

The hydrant replacement is anticipated to be finished and water service restored by approximately 6:00am.

