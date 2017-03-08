|
Congressman Marsha Blackburn Applauds Passage of H.R. 375
Congressman Marsha Blackburn
7th District of Tennessee
Washington, D.C. – U.S. Representative Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) applauds passage of H.R. 375 – To designate the Federal building and United States courthouse located at 719 Church Street in Nashville, Tennessee, as the “Fred D. Thompson Federal Building and United States Courthouse”
“Fred Thompson was a neighbor, a friend, and a trusted political voice. Dedicated to first principles and conservative values from the start of his career in Sen. Howard Baker’s office, Fred Thompson made a lasting impression on the state of Tennessee. He loved our state and her people,” said Blackburn.“A native of Lawrence County, Thompson went on to receive degrees from the University of Memphis and Vanderbilt University. He began his career in Nashville and excelled in every endeavor. Passing this legislation to allow the federal courthouse in Nashville to bear his name is an appropriate way to show our respect for his commitment to the people of Tennessee.
“I look forward to seeing this legislation passed in the Senate.”
