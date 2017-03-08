Congressman Marsha Blackburn Applauds Passage of H.R. 375

Congressman Marsha Blackburn

7th District of Tennessee

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Representative Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) applauds passage of H.R. 375 – To designate the Federal building and United States courthouse located at 719 Church Street in Nashville, Tennessee, as the “Fred D. Thompson Federal Building and United States Courthouse”

“Fred Thompson was a neighbor, a friend, and a trusted political voice. Dedicated to first principles and conservative values from the start of his career in Sen. Howard Baker’s office, Fred Thompson made a lasting impression on the state of Tennessee. He loved our state and her people,” said Blackburn.

“I look forward to seeing this legislation passed in the Senate.”

