Hilltop Supermarket now accepting registrations for 2nd annual Dwayne Byard Memorial BBQ Cook Off

Clarksville, TN – On May 5th and 6th 2017, Hilltop Super Market will hold their 2nd annual Dwayne Byard Memorial BBQ Cook Off. There will be cash prizes for the 1st, 2nd and 3rd place finishing teams per category as well as trophy prizes. There will also be a Grand Champion.

Team sign ups are going on now. The contest is limited to 20 teams. The categories are dessert, chicken, ribs, pork and beef brisket.

Team entry forms and rules for the contest can be picked up at the front desk of Hilltop Super Market. The team entry fee is $150.00.

On Friday, May 5th, there will be a Car Show, Live Band and a meet and greet with the contestants starting at 5:00pm.

The deadline for signing up is April 22nd, 2017. Check or money must be turned in by April 28th. The entry fee of $150.00 and covers all four meats and the dessert.

So mark the date on your calendars and come out and taste some of the best BBQ around!

If you have questions, please call 931.552.9668 ask for Cody Jackson.

Hilltop Super Market

Hilltop Super Market is located at 400 Highway 149, Clarksville TN. From Clarksville, you would take Hwy 48/13 south across the Cumberland river, turn right on highway 149 and Hilltop Super Market is located on the left at the top of the hill next to Freds. Hilltop serves the grocery needs of the southern Montgomery county area.

Visit their website at: www.hilltopsupermarket.com.

