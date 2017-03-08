Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Incoming weather forces change to APSU Softball’s weekend schedule

March 8, 2017
 

APSU Sports Information

APSU Softball - Austin Peay State UniversityClarksville, TN – Due to the threat of inclement and cold weather moving into the area late Friday and throughout the weekend, Austin Peay State University’s softball team has seen its weekend schedule at the Murray State Racer Classic undergo some major changes.

Austin Peay Softball games at Murray State Classic get rescheduled due to threat of inclement weather moving into the area. (APSU Sports information)

Originally slated to begin on Friday morning, the Govs (7-8) will now open play, 4:00pm, on Thursday versus the tournament host Murray State (15-4).

The remainder of the revised schedule will be determined later Wednesday night.

Check back on Austin Peay’s official athletic website LetsGoPeay.com or on Twitter @AustinPeaySB for further updates.


Topics

