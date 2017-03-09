APSU Women’s Golf faces off against Belmont at Craft Farms Golf Resort

APSU Sports Information

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University women’s golf gets its spring season underway Friday with a dual against Belmont at Craft Farms Golf Resort’s Cotton Creek Course in Gulf Shores, Alabama.

The two-day event will play out of Friday and Saturday against the Bruins on a par-72, 6,080-yard course.

“We’ve had a great week of practice and the team is excited to get the season started,” said head coach Sara Robson. “The course is in great shape and therefore practice has helped us get prepared for the upcoming season.”

The injury bug has hit at a most inopportune time for the Governors, with Robson’s squad limited to five healthy competitors for the week. Sophomores Taylor Goodley and Ashton Goodley head a lineup that also features seniors Morgan Kauffman and Amber Bosworth and freshman Meghann Stamps.

“We’ve been dealing with some injuries but I can see those getting better each day,” Robson said. “We’re looking for the girls to get off to a strong start; they’ve practiced hard all week, seen their games improve and are eager to compete.”

The Govs closed the fall season with a bang, finishing sixth at the Winthrop Intercollegiate behind top-20 finishes from Stamps and Taylor Goodley, each tying for 16th, and Kauffamn, whose seventh-place 154 (76-78) earned her an Ohio Valley Conference co-Golfer of the Week honor.

There will be no live scoring this week; results will be posted at LetsGoPeay.com at the end of each day.

