|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: Clarksville Parks and Recreation announces Women’s History Month Celebration at Fort Defiance Interpretive Center
Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis loses to West Florida, 6-3
APSU Sports Information
Pensacola, FL – The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team lost on the road at West Florida, 6-3, Wednesday afternoon at the Ralph “Skeeter” Carson Tennis Complex.Playing under NCAA Division II rules, the doubles point was split into three points with each match carrying weight.
Claudia Yanes Garcia and Brittney Covington won their No. 2 doubles match, 8-3, giving the Govs an early 1-0 lead.
However, due to injury the Govs had to forfeit the No. 3 match and fell in the No. 1 doubles match giving West Florida a 2-1 lead heading into singles action.
Twins Lidia Yanes Garcia and Claudia Yanes Garcia gave the Govs their only wins in singles, while West Florida cruised to the 6-3 win. Lidia won her No. 1 singles match 6-0, 6-1, while Claudia took her No. 2 singles match 6-3, 6-3.
Box Score
#7 West Florida 6, Austin Peay 3
Singles
1. Lidia Yanes Garcia (APSU) def. Paula Coyos (UWF) 6-0, 6-1
2. Claudia Yanes Garcia (APSU) def. Jordana Lujan (UWF) 6-3, 6-3
3. Heather Mixon (UWF) def. Helena Kuppig (APSU) 6-2, 6-0
4. Valeria Mantilla (UWF) def. Ana Albertson (APSU) 6-2, 6-0
5. Samantha Echevarria (UWF) def. Brittney Covington (APSU) 6-2, 6-2
6. Isabella Calves (UWF) def. No player (APSU), by forfeit
Doubles
1. Paula Lopez/Paula Coyos (UWF) def. Lidia Yanes Garcia/Helena Kuppig (APSU) 8-5
2. Claudia Yanes Garcia/Brittney Covington (APSU) def. Jordana Lujan/Diana Vlad (UWF) 8-3 3. Heather Mixon/Valeria Mantilla (UWF) def. No player/No player (APSU), by forfeit
Match Notes:
Austin Peay 2-5
West Florida 8-1; National ranking #7; Regional ranking #4 Order of finish: Doubles (3,2,1); Singles (6,1,2,4,3,5)
SectionsSports
TopicsAna Albertson, APSU, APSU Athletics, APSU Sports, APSU Tennis, APSU Women's Tennis, Austin Peay State University, Brittney Covington, Claudia Yanes Garcia, Helena Kuppig, Lidia Ynes Garcia, Pensacola FL, West Florida
|
Personal Controls
Archives
|
© 2006-2017 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed