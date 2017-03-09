Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis loses to West Florida, 6-3

APSU Sports Information

Pensacola, FL – The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team lost on the road at West Florida, 6-3, Wednesday afternoon at the Ralph “Skeeter” Carson Tennis Complex.

Claudia Yanes Garcia and Brittney Covington won their No. 2 doubles match, 8-3, giving the Govs an early 1-0 lead.

However, due to injury the Govs had to forfeit the No. 3 match and fell in the No. 1 doubles match giving West Florida a 2-1 lead heading into singles action.

Twins Lidia Yanes Garcia and Claudia Yanes Garcia gave the Govs their only wins in singles, while West Florida cruised to the 6-3 win. Lidia won her No. 1 singles match 6-0, 6-1, while Claudia took her No. 2 singles match 6-3, 6-3.

Box Score

#7 West Florida 6, Austin Peay 3

Singles

1. Lidia Yanes Garcia (APSU) def. Paula Coyos (UWF) 6-0, 6-1

2. Claudia Yanes Garcia (APSU) def. Jordana Lujan (UWF) 6-3, 6-3

3. Heather Mixon (UWF) def. Helena Kuppig (APSU) 6-2, 6-0

4. Valeria Mantilla (UWF) def. Ana Albertson (APSU) 6-2, 6-0

5. Samantha Echevarria (UWF) def. Brittney Covington (APSU) 6-2, 6-2

6. Isabella Calves (UWF) def. No player (APSU), by forfeit

Doubles

1. Paula Lopez/Paula Coyos (UWF) def. Lidia Yanes Garcia/Helena Kuppig (APSU) 8-5

2. Claudia Yanes Garcia/Brittney Covington (APSU) def. Jordana Lujan/Diana Vlad (UWF) 8-3 3. Heather Mixon/Valeria Mantilla (UWF) def. No player/No player (APSU), by forfeit

Match Notes:

Austin Peay 2-5

West Florida 8-1; National ranking #7; Regional ranking #4 Order of finish: Doubles (3,2,1); Singles (6,1,2,4,3,5)

