Baseball’s Dre Gleason named APSU Athlete of the Week

Austin Peay State University Sports - APSU - Governors - Lady GovsClarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University baseball team senior first baseman Dre Gleason has been named the Copies in a Flash APSU Athlete of the Week.

The O’Fallon, MO, native picked up his season’s second adidas® Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Week honor after hitting .533 (8-for-15) with nine RBI, two doubles and two home runs.

Gleason opened the week with a monstrous 4-for-5, seven RBI effort in the Govs 21-8 rout of Middle Tennessee, Tuesday. Each of his four base hits produced a run, including a two-run first-inning double and a two-run third-inning home run.

He followed that outing with a 2-for-4 effort in the Govs series opener against Mercer, Friday. He provided the Govs lone run courtesy a fifth-inning home run and also had a double in the contest.

The Copies in a Flash APSU Athlete of the Week is selected by the APSU Sports Information staff each Wednesday during the academic year. Copies in a Flash, of Clarksville, sponsors the award.

Other notable performances by Austin Peay athletes included

  • Sophomore third baseman Danielle Liermann, of the softball team, hit .529 (9-for-17) with a home run and three RBI at the Red and Blue Classic, including a 3-for-3 game against No. 23 Ole Miss, Saturday.
  • Junior Hunter Tidwell, of the men’s golf team, posted his fifth straight top-20 finish, tying for 19th with a 226 (78-75-73).

