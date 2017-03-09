|
Baseball’s Dre Gleason named APSU Athlete of the Week
APSU Sports Information
Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University baseball team senior first baseman Dre Gleason has been named the Copies in a Flash APSU Athlete of the Week.
The O’Fallon, MO, native picked up his season’s second adidas® Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Week honor after hitting .533 (8-for-15) with nine RBI, two doubles and two home runs.
Gleason opened the week with a monstrous 4-for-5, seven RBI effort in the Govs 21-8 rout of Middle Tennessee, Tuesday. Each of his four base hits produced a run, including a two-run first-inning double and a two-run third-inning home run.
He followed that outing with a 2-for-4 effort in the Govs series opener against Mercer, Friday. He provided the Govs lone run courtesy a fifth-inning home run and also had a double in the contest.
The Copies in a Flash APSU Athlete of the Week is selected by the APSU Sports Information staff each Wednesday during the academic year. Copies in a Flash, of Clarksville, sponsors the award.
