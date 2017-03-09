Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older:

Clarksville Parks and Recreation announces Women’s History Month Celebration at Fort Defiance Interpretive Center

March 9, 2017 | Print This Post
 

Clarksville Parks and Recreation DepartmentClarksville, TN – Fort Defiance Interpretive Center, located at 120 Duncan Street, will host its first event with a specific focus on women’s history from 2:00pm to 4:00pm on Saturday, March 11th to celebrate Women’s History Month.

Stories will be shared about the women who lived on the site throughout its history.

Fort Defiance Interpretive Center, Clarksville TN.

Fort Defiance Interpretive Center, Clarksville TN.

Included in the event will be a presentation and discussion of the struggle of frontier woman, Naomi Sevier; young diarist, Serepta Jordan’s experience during the Civil War; and the Freedmen’s northern missionary teacher, Miss Maggie Horton.

Visitors can also tour the permanent exhibit which includes the 18-minute film, “Crossroads of Change 1861-1865” and explore the earthenworks and walking trail.

This event is free and open to the public.

For more information, please visit www.cityofclarksville.com or call 931.472.3351.

About Fort Defiance

Fort Defiance Civil War Park & Interpretive CenterFort Defiance, which overlooks the confluence of the Red and Cumberland Rivers, was a cornerstone of the Confederate defense of the area and an important part of the eventual Union occupation of Clarksville.  In 1982, Judge and Mrs. Sam Boaz, donated the property to the City of Clarksville.

In 2008, the City secured a $2.2 million federal grant that was combined with local funding and the process of construction of the interpretive center and walking trails began. The more than 1,500-square-foot Center features exhibits about the local area and the fort during the Civil War.

Fort Defiance Interpretive Center is open Monday-Saturday, 10:00am to 4:00pm and Sunday, 1:00pm to 4:00pm during the Fall & Winter.

It is located at 120 Duncan Street, Clarksville, TN.

For more information, visit www.fortdefianceclarksville.com


Sections

Events

Topics

, , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On GooglePlusVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our Feed

    • Personal Controls

    Archives

      March 2017
      S M T W T F S
      « Feb    
       1234
      567891011
      12131415161718
      19202122232425
      262728293031  