Clarksville Parks and Recreation announces Women’s History Month Celebration at Fort Defiance Interpretive Center

Clarksville, TN – Fort Defiance Interpretive Center, located at 120 Duncan Street, will host its first event with a specific focus on women’s history from 2:00pm to 4:00pm on Saturday, March 11th to celebrate Women’s History Month.

Stories will be shared about the women who lived on the site throughout its history.

Visitors can also tour the permanent exhibit which includes the 18-minute film, “Crossroads of Change 1861-1865” and explore the earthenworks and walking trail.

This event is free and open to the public.

For more information, please visit www.cityofclarksville.com or call 931.472.3351.

About Fort Defiance

Fort Defiance, which overlooks the confluence of the Red and Cumberland Rivers, was a cornerstone of the Confederate defense of the area and an important part of the eventual Union occupation of Clarksville. In 1982, Judge and Mrs. Sam Boaz, donated the property to the City of Clarksville.

In 2008, the City secured a $2.2 million federal grant that was combined with local funding and the process of construction of the interpretive center and walking trails began. The more than 1,500-square-foot Center features exhibits about the local area and the fort during the Civil War.

Fort Defiance Interpretive Center is open Monday-Saturday, 10:00am to 4:00pm and Sunday, 1:00pm to 4:00pm during the Fall & Winter.

It is located at 120 Duncan Street, Clarksville, TN.

For more information, visit www.fortdefianceclarksville.com

