|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
Clarksville Parks and Recreation announces Women’s History Month Celebration at Fort Defiance Interpretive Center
Clarksville, TN – Fort Defiance Interpretive Center, located at 120 Duncan Street, will host its first event with a specific focus on women’s history from 2:00pm to 4:00pm on Saturday, March 11th to celebrate Women’s History Month.
Stories will be shared about the women who lived on the site throughout its history.Included in the event will be a presentation and discussion of the struggle of frontier woman, Naomi Sevier; young diarist, Serepta Jordan’s experience during the Civil War; and the Freedmen’s northern missionary teacher, Miss Maggie Horton.
Visitors can also tour the permanent exhibit which includes the 18-minute film, “Crossroads of Change 1861-1865” and explore the earthenworks and walking trail.
This event is free and open to the public.
For more information, please visit www.cityofclarksville.com or call 931.472.3351.
About Fort Defiance
Fort Defiance, which overlooks the confluence of the Red and Cumberland Rivers, was a cornerstone of the Confederate defense of the area and an important part of the eventual Union occupation of Clarksville. In 1982, Judge and Mrs. Sam Boaz, donated the property to the City of Clarksville.
In 2008, the City secured a $2.2 million federal grant that was combined with local funding and the process of construction of the interpretive center and walking trails began. The more than 1,500-square-foot Center features exhibits about the local area and the fort during the Civil War.
Fort Defiance Interpretive Center is open Monday-Saturday, 10:00am to 4:00pm and Sunday, 1:00pm to 4:00pm during the Fall & Winter.
It is located at 120 Duncan Street, Clarksville, TN.
For more information, visit www.fortdefianceclarksville.com
SectionsEvents
TopicsCivil War, Clarksville TN, Crossroads of Change, Duncan Street, Fort Defiance, Fort Defiance Interpretive Center, Maggie Horton, Naomi Sevier, Serepta Jordan, Women's Hisotry Month, Women's History Month Celebration
|
Personal Controls
Archives
|
© 2006-2017 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed