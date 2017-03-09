Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older:

Errors costly in APSU Softball’s 3-1 loss to Murray State

March 9, 2017 | Print This Post
 

APSU Sports Information

APSU Softball - Austin Peay State UniversityMurray, KY – Four errors committed by Austin Peay State University’s softball team led to two unearned runs, Thursday at Racer Field, which turned out to be the difference with the Govs falling to Murray State 3-1, in the opening day of the Racer Classic.

The Govs (7-9) would never lead in the contest, with the Racers scoring a first-inning run – the only earned run that would score in the game, despite two APSU errors – on the back end of a double steal.

Austin Peay Softball falls to Murray State 3-1 Thursday at Racer Classic. (APSU Sports Information)

Austin Peay Softball falls to Murray State 3-1 Thursday at Racer Classic. (APSU Sports Information)

Murray State (16-4) would make it 2-0 in the bottom of the second inning, taking advantage of a two-out error by the Govs, and extend its lead to 3-0 in the fourth inning; also, taking advantage of an APSU error to open the inning.

The Govs would cut the margin to 3-1 in the top of the fifth inning, with Kacy Acree driving in Cassidy Hale – who had reached with a double – with an infield single.

Austin Peay would have even done more damage in the inning, but had two runners thrown out at the plate.

But that would be as close as the Govs would get, as they went down in order in both the six and seventh innings.

Austin Peay did have an early chance in the game to push across a run, with Carly Mattson opening the inning with a double, and move to third on a groundout, but was stranded when Kendall Vedder‘s line drive smash was snared by the Murray State’s first baseman followed by Hale grounding out to third.

Christiana Gable (0-2) took the tough-luck loss, going five innings and scattering seven hits in giving up only one earned run.

Austin Peay will continue play in the Racer Classic on Friday, with the Govs facing Northern Illinois at 10:00am, followed by a 12:30pm contest versus Saint Louis.


Sections

Sports

Topics

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On GooglePlusVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our Feed

    • Personal Controls

    Archives

      March 2017
      S M T W T F S
      « Feb    
       1234
      567891011
      12131415161718
      19202122232425
      262728293031  