Fort Campbell to Test Integrate Public Alert and Warning System – Wireless Emergency Alert

Fort Campbell, KY – The Fort Campbell Emergency Operations Center (EOC) will test the Integrated Public Alert & Warning System (IPAWS) – Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) tomorrow, Friday, March 10th, 2017 depending on weather.

The test will take place at 1:00pm only if we have clear weather conditions and will impact U.S. Army Fort Campbell and areas of Montgomery County, Christian County, Stewart County, and Trigg County.

The test message will say “This is a test from the Ft Campbell Emergency Operations Center. This is only a test.”

A mobile device must be WEA enabled to receive the Emergency Alert Messages; some older smart phones and flip phones are not WEA enabled and will not receive the alerts. Messages are 90 characters or less and will only be used when there is an imminent threat to the Fort Campbell area such as a tornado warning.

Messages will often refer individuals to the Fort Campbell Facebook page, www.facebook.com/FortCampbell, for more details and updates. The service uses cell phone towers on Fort Campbell.

Those off post, but close by in parts of Montgomery, Christian, Trigg and Stewart counties are likely to also receive the messages if their phone is using a cell phone tower on Fort Campbell at the time.

