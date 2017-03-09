|
West Florida Sweeps APSU Men's Tennis
APSU Sports Information
Pensacola, FL – The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team was swept on the road at West Florida Wednesday afternoon at the Ralph “Skeeter” Carson Tennis Complex.Playing under NCAA Division II rules, the doubles point was split into three points with each match carrying weight.
However, APSU could not pull out a way and trailed 3-0 after doubles.
West Florida went on to claim the match sweeping the singles matches in straights.
Box Score
#9 West Florida 9, Austin Peay 0
Singles
1. Alex Peyrot (UWF) def. Manuel Montenegro (APSU) 6-2, 6-1
2. Gabriel Dias (UWF) def. Almantas Ozelis (APSU) 6-2, 6-4
3. Serdar Bojadjieva (UWF) def. Aaron Jumonville (APSU) 6-0, 6-2
4. Pedro Dumont (UWF) def. Alex Kartsonis (APSU) 6-3, 6-2
5. Alfonso Castellano (UWF) def. Aleh Drobysh (APSU) 6-3, 6-1
6. Sebastian Sanchez (UWF) def. Chad Woodham (APSU) 7-5, 6-0
Doubles
1. Alex Peyrot/Pedro Dumont (UWF) def. Almantas Ozelis/Aleh Drobysh (APSU) 8-5
2. Gabriel Dias/Pedro Roese (UWF) def. Manual Montenegro/Aaron Jumonville (APSU) 8-3
3. Alfonso Castellano/Serdar Bojadjieva (UWF) def. Alex Kartsonis/James Mitchell (APSU) 8-2
Match Notes:
Austin Peay 3-7
West Florida 7-1; National ranking #9; Regional ranking #5
