|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: APSU Softball holds Northern Illinois to one hit in 6-3 win Newer: NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter observes two Storms on Mars »
Austin Peay State University Baseball beats Jacksonville State, 8-4
APSU Sports Information
Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University’s baseball starting pitcher Caleb Powell pieced together a sterling start to lead the Governors to an 8-4 Ohio Valley Conference victory against Jacksonville State, Friday night, at Raymond C. Hand Park.
After a six-hour delay to the start of the contest, Powell (2-0) needed a moment to find his stride, issuing a walk and a single to start the contest.However, he settled in quickly with back-to-back fly outs – the second pushing across the game’s first run.
But that was the only opening Powell allowed Jacksonville State, those two fly outs were the first in a stretch of 19 consecutive batters retired by the senior right hander, a stretch that carried him into the seventh inning.
He would surrendered a one-out single in the seventh to end the stretch, but worked around that hit and a double later in the frame to close the inning.
Meanwhile, Austin Peay (7-6, 1-0 OVC) took little time to jump ahead on the scoreboard with two runs in both the first and second innings. First baseman Dre Gleason‘s two-run double in the first put the Govs ahead for good. In the second, designated hitter Cayce Bredlau and second baseman Garrett Giovannelli each posted RBI, extending the Govs lead to 4-1.
The Govs extended their lead with two runs in the fourth and another two runs in the seventh. Giovannelli and left fielder Alex Robles each had run-scoring hits in the fourth. Then center fielder Chase Hamilton punctuated the night with a two-run home run to right field – his 25th career home run – giving APSU an 8-1 lead.
After Powell exited, the Govs bullpen surrendered three runs in the final two innings. JSU designated hitter Trent Simpson drove in two with a single in the eighth. Left fielder Payton Young drove in the game’s final run with a ball that eluded an APSU fielder in the ninth.
Powell picked up his season’s second win after holding the Gamecocks to one run on three hits and a walk over seven innings. He would rack up a season-high five strikeouts in the Govs first quality start of 2017.
Giovannelli’s 3-for-5, two RBI outing paced the Govs offense, which notched 13 hits. Gleason, Hamilton and Robles had two hits each.
Gamecocks starter Derrick Adams (1-2) suffered the loss after allowing six runs on 11 hits and two walks over six innings. Simpson finished the night 2-for-3 with two RBI to pace the JSU offense.
Who Governed
Powell notched the Govs first quality start of 2017, allowing just one run over seven innings. After allowing the first two batters of the game to reach base, he locked in and retired the next 19 batters he faced. That streak would carry him all the way into the seventh inning when he worked around a single and double thanks to three ground outs in the frame.
Notably
Powell First Weekend Starter With Two Wins
Hamilton Launches No. 25
Gleason Adds To RBI Total
Winning The Opener
Next up for APSU Baseball
Austin Peay and Jacksonville State will resume the three-game OVC series with a 1:00pm, Saturday contest at Raymond C. Hand Park.
SectionsSports
TopicsAlex Robles, APSU, APSU Athletics, APSU Baseball, APSU Men's Baseball, APSU Sports, Austin Peay State University, Caleb Powell, Cayce Bredlau, Chase Hamilton, Clarksville TN, Derrick Adams, Dre Gleason, Gamecocks, Garrett Giovannelli, Governors, Govs, Jacksonville State, Josh Rye, JSU, Ohio Valley Conference, OVC, Payton Young, Raymond C. Hand Park, Trent Simpson
|
Personal Controls
Archives
|
© 2006-2017 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed