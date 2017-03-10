Austin Peay State University named Best Nonprofit at Nashville Business Journal’s 2017 Best in Business Awards

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University was announced as the Nashville Business Journal’s Best in Business: Nonprofit winner at the organization’s 2017 Best in Business Awards Luncheon, held Tuesday, March 7th at the Music City Center in Nashville Tennessee.

“It is an honor to win this award because, first and foremost, it is a recognition of Austin Peay’s commitment to our community, and our community’s commitment to us,” APSU President Alisa White said. “We serve a uniquely diverse population and have modeled our strategic plan to help our university and community grow by providing affordable, high quality degree programs.”

“Additionally, our strategic plan encompasses a strong alliance with our local community and business leaders that is key to our success. This partnership improves our ultimate goal — student success. I am proud to accept this award on behalf of each and every member of our community,” stated White.

The Nashville Business Journal’s Best in Business Awards program has been honoring excellence in business for over 25 years. This year’s award luncheon included 30 finalists for five categories, categorizing businesses from small (1-25 employees) to large (501 or more), as well as nonprofits.

