Austin Peay Track and Field kicks off outdoor season at Gamecock Quad

Clarksville, TN – 2017 Outdoor season for Austin Peay State University track and field begins at the Gamecock Quad, hosted by Jacksonville State, Saturday, March 11th at Choccolocco Park in Oxford, Alabama.

The core of Austin Peay’s attack, including OVC Indoor Freshman of the Year Maya Perry-Grimes and standouts Savannah Amato, Diamond Battle, Christiana Harris, Dascha Hix and Kaylnn Pitts—all of whom medaled at the 2017 OVC Indoor Championships—all scheduled to compete in Alabama. Additionally, 2016 OVC Outdoor medalists Terri Morris and Chancis Jones will be in action for APSU as well.

This will be Austin Peay’s first outdoor competition in Alabama since an extended run at the Alabama Relays, which the Govs have not visited since 2010. They’ll make the return to trip to Choccolocco Park, May 12th-13th, for the OVC Outdoor games.

