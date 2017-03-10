|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: Tennessee House Republicans Fight To Increase Employment Opportunities For Veterans And Their Families
Austin Peay Track and Field kicks off outdoor season at Gamecock Quad
APSU Sports Information
Clarksville, TN – 2017 Outdoor season for Austin Peay State University track and field begins at the Gamecock Quad, hosted by Jacksonville State, Saturday, March 11th at Choccolocco Park in Oxford, Alabama.The Govs will get a first look at the site of the 2017 Ohio Valley Conference Outdoor Championships alongside Chattanooga, Georgia State, Mercer, Clark-Atlanta, North Georgia, West Georgia and the host Gamecocks in the fourth iteration of the event.
The core of Austin Peay’s attack, including OVC Indoor Freshman of the Year Maya Perry-Grimes and standouts Savannah Amato, Diamond Battle, Christiana Harris, Dascha Hix and Kaylnn Pitts—all of whom medaled at the 2017 OVC Indoor Championships—all scheduled to compete in Alabama. Additionally, 2016 OVC Outdoor medalists Terri Morris and Chancis Jones will be in action for APSU as well.
This will be Austin Peay’s first outdoor competition in Alabama since an extended run at the Alabama Relays, which the Govs have not visited since 2010. They’ll make the return to trip to Choccolocco Park, May 12th-13th, for the OVC Outdoor games.
SectionsSports
TopicsAlabama Relays, APSU, APSU Athletics, APSU Sports, APSU Track and Field, APSU Women's Track and Field, Austin Peay State University, Chancis Jones, Chattanooga, Choccolocco Park, Christiana harris, Clark-Atlanta, Clarksville TN, Dascha Hix, Diamond Battle, Gamecock Quad, Georgia State, Jacksonville State, Kaylnn Pitts, Lady Govs, Maya Perry-Grimes, Mercer, North Georgia, Ohio Valley Conference, OVC, Oxford AL, Savannah Amato, Terri Morris, West Georgia
|
Personal Controls
Archives
|
© 2006-2017 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed