Freeze Warning issued for Clarksville-Montgomery County until early Saturday morning

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a Freeze Warning for the Clarksville-Montgomery County Area, which is in effect from 10:00pm CT this evening, Friday, March 10th to 8:00am CT Saturday, March 11th.

As strong surface based Canadian high pressure influences build into Middle Tennessee tonight, most locations will experience temperatures falling through the freezing mark late this evening and overnight.

Low temperatures are expected to be in the upper 20s to lower 30s across all of Middle Tennessee by late tonight.

Temperatures should rise above freezing across most locations in Middle Tennessee by the mid morning hours on Saturday.

Temperature/Impacts

Temperature …Temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s across all of Middle Tennessee late tonight.

…Temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s across all of Middle Tennessee late tonight. Impacts…After the unusual warm temperatures over the past few weeks, significant growth and plant and tree emergence has occurred across Middle Tennessee. Fruit trees, bushes and tender vegetation that has sprouted early may be impacted by these freezing temperatures. Also proper shelter needs to be provided for animals remaining outdoors.

Precautionary/Preparedness Actions

A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.

Watch Includes

Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Clay County, Pickett County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Jackson County, Putnam County, Overton County, Fentress County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Marshall County, Rutherford County, Cannon County, De Kalb County, White County, Cumberland County, Bedford County, Coffee County, Warren County, Grundy County, Van Buren County, Wayne County, Lawrence County, and Giles County.

