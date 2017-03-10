Taylor Goodley leads APSU Women’s Golf in first round against Belmont

APSU Sports Information

Gulf Shores, AL – Austin Peay State University women’s golf sophomore Taylor Goodley‘s three-over par opening round was the best by a Governor on the first day of the dual with Belmont, Friday, on the Cotton Creek Course at Craft Farms Golf Resort.

“We have to go out tomorrow and relax,” said head coach Sara Robson after the round. “We overthought things and got in our own way today. We putted well today but we’ll need to hit more greens tomorrow.”

Seniors Morgan Kauffman (82) and Amber Bosworth (83) and freshman Meghann Stamps (92) wrapped up the representation for the Govs.

The Govs and Bruins will complete the two-day affair Saturday, wrapping up a Spring Break week spent on the links in Alabama.

Box Score

Spring Break Invitational

Craft Farms GC — Cotton Creek

Gulf Shores, AL

Dates: March 10th – March 11th

Pos. School – Players Round 1 Totals 1 Austin Peay State University 309 309 T 1 Taylor Goodley 75 75 T 3 Ashton Goodley 77 77 T 8 Morgan Kauffman 82 82 11 Amber Bosworth 83 83 13 Meghann Stamps 92 92

