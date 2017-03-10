|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: Tennessee Titans agree to contract terms with safeties Johnathan Cyprien and Brynden Trawick
Taylor Goodley leads APSU Women’s Golf in first round against Belmont
APSU Sports Information
Gulf Shores, AL – Austin Peay State University women’s golf sophomore Taylor Goodley‘s three-over par opening round was the best by a Governor on the first day of the dual with Belmont, Friday, on the Cotton Creek Course at Craft Farms Golf Resort.Goodley’s opening-round 75 was equaled by Belmont’s Mallory Sullivan for the top spot among the 13 competitors to hit the course at Craft Farms. Her sister Ashton was two shots back with an opening-round 77.
“We have to go out tomorrow and relax,” said head coach Sara Robson after the round. “We overthought things and got in our own way today. We putted well today but we’ll need to hit more greens tomorrow.”
Seniors Morgan Kauffman (82) and Amber Bosworth (83) and freshman Meghann Stamps (92) wrapped up the representation for the Govs.
The Govs and Bruins will complete the two-day affair Saturday, wrapping up a Spring Break week spent on the links in Alabama.
Box Score
Spring Break Invitational
Dates: March 10th – March 11th
SectionsSports
TopicsAlabama, Amber Bosworth, APSU, APSU Athletics, APSU Golf, APSU Sports, APSU Women's Golf, Ashton Goodley, Austin Peay State University, Belmont, Bruins, Craft Farms Golf Resort, Gulf Shores AL, Lady Govs, Mallory Sullivan, Meghann Stamps, Morgan Kauffman, Ohio Valley Conference, OVC, Sara Robson, Taylor Goodley
|
Personal Controls
Archives
|
© 2006-2017 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed