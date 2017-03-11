Austin Peay State University Softball announces time, schedule changes for upcoming contests

APSU Sports Information

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University’s softball team announces a couple of changes in its upcoming schedule, with both adjustments coming about due to postponements from earlier dates.

On Tuesday, the Govs will travel to Murfreesboro, Tennessee for a 5:00pm single game versus Middle Tennessee (9-8) in a makeup of a rained-out contest back on March 1st.

