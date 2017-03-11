Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Austin Peay State University Softball announces time, schedule changes for upcoming contests

March 11, 2017 | Print This Post
 

APSU Sports Information

APSU Softball - Austin Peay State UniversityClarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University’s softball team announces a couple of changes in its upcoming schedule, with both adjustments coming about due to postponements from earlier dates.

Austin Peay Softball plays Northern Illinois at Murray State Racer Classic tomorrow at 1:00pm. (APSU Sports Information)

First, the Govs (8-10) will play Northern Illinois (8-8) at 1:00pm, Sunday, in the final day of the Murray State Racer Classic, a makeup of a contest that was originally scheduled for Saturday.

On Tuesday, the Govs will travel to Murfreesboro, Tennessee for a 5:00pm single game versus Middle Tennessee (9-8) in a makeup of a rained-out contest back on March 1st.

Check back on Austin Peay’s official athletic website LetsGoPeay.com or on Twitter @AustinPeaySB for any announcements of future changes to the Govs schedule.


