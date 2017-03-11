|
Austin Peay State University Softball announces time, schedule changes for upcoming contests
APSU Sports Information
Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University’s softball team announces a couple of changes in its upcoming schedule, with both adjustments coming about due to postponements from earlier dates.First, the Govs (8-10) will play Northern Illinois (8-8) at 1:00pm, Sunday, in the final day of the Murray State Racer Classic, a makeup of a contest that was originally scheduled for Saturday.
On Tuesday, the Govs will travel to Murfreesboro, Tennessee for a 5:00pm single game versus Middle Tennessee (9-8) in a makeup of a rained-out contest back on March 1st.
Check back on Austin Peay’s official athletic website LetsGoPeay.com or on Twitter @AustinPeaySB for any announcements of future changes to the Govs schedule.
APSU, APSU Athletics, APSU Softball, APSU Sports, APSU Women's Softball, Austin Peay State University, Blue Raiders, Clarksville TN, Lady Govs, Middle Tennessee, Murfreesboro TN, Murray State, Murray State Racer Classic, Northern Illinois, Ohio Valley Conference, OVC, Racer Classic
