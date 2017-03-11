Morgan Kauffman closes strong for APSU Women’s Golf against Belmont

APSU Sports Information

Gulf Shores, AL – Austin Peay State University women’s golf brought its week-long trek to the Gulf Coast to a close with a final-round 318—three shots better than Belmont—in dual action at Craft Farms Golf Resorts’ Cotton Creek Course, Saturday.

Kauffman finished three shots back of Taylor Goodley and Ashton Goodley, who fired matching 156 scores over two rounds (75-81 for Taylor, 77-79 for Ashton) to tie for second behind Belmont’s Mallory Sullivan.

After closing the fall with four of her final seven rounds in the 80s, Ashton Goodley put together back-to-back rounds in the 70s in a tournament for the first time since the Cardinal Classic, Sept. 19-20.

Senior Amber Bosworth (81) and freshman Meghann Stamps (86) each improved on their first round scores; Bosworth finished 164 for the tournament (83-81), while Stamps concluded her first spring event as a Gov with a 178 (92-86).

“We played better than the numbers showed today,” said head coach Sara Robson. “The wind played tough but we kept fighting; we’re extremely proud of the fight and the improvements we made this week.”

For the two-day event, the Bruins finished five shots better than the Govs (635-630).

“We learned a lot this week and definitely got better,” Robson said. “We now have a clear picture of what we have to improve on this week before we head to Florida.”

The Govs return to action March 19th with a two-day trip to Sorrento, Florida for the Citrus Challenge, hosted by Morehead State.

