Tennessee State Fire Marshal says Check Smoke Alarms When Changing Clocks this Weekend
Nashville, TN – The Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFMO) reminds Tennesseans to take the time to check their smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors when setting clocks forward one hour this Sunday night, March 12th, 2017.
“As Daylight Saving Time begins, we encourage citizens to change the batteries in their smoke alarms if necessary and check the age of these important devices,” said State Fire Marshal and Commerce & Insurance Commissioner Julie Mix McPeak. “Any smoke alarm 10 years old or older should be replaced entirely as it may not function properly in the event of an emergency.”Smoke alarms more than 10 years old no longer offer a reliable level of safety and are often the source for nuisance alarms.
The SFMO urges all residents to determine how old their smoke alarms are (the date of manufacture is located on the back of the alarm). If they’re 10 years old or older, they should be replaced immediately.
This includes smoke alarms that use 10-year batteries and/or are hard-wired.
State fire data indicates that 70 percent of Tennessee residential structure fires in 2016 occurred in homes where no smoke alarm was known to have been present. In addition, 46 percent of smoke alarm failures during that period were due to missing or dead batteries in the device.
Both state and national data reflect that many fatal fires occur at night while the victims are sleeping. The smoke and toxic gases generated by a fire can cause people to sleep more deeply, narrowing the chances of surviving a fire. A working smoke alarm can double the chances of survival by increasing the amount of time a person has to escape a fire in their home.
The SFMO shares the following safety tips on residential smoke alarms:
For more information on making your home fire-safe, download and print the State Fire Marshal’s home fire safety checklist. Tennessee residents can request a free smoke alarm by visiting www.tn.gov/fire.
