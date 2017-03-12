101st Sustainment ‘Strike Fear’ battalion hosts college cadets

Written by Sgt. Neysa Canfield

101st Sustainment Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (AA) Public Affairs

Fort Campbell, KY – Leaders of 2nd Battalion, 44th Air Defense Artillery Regiment “Strike Fear” hosted 27 senior cadets from Wheaton College, Illinois, February 24th during a visit here.

The experience provided real-world experience for the cadets to understand their roles and responsibilities upon commissioning later this spring.

Lt. Col. James C. Reese, the battalion commander for 2nd Bn. 44th ADA Regt., part of 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Sustainment Brigade, 101st Abn. Div., coordinated the event.

The day started with cadets conducting physical training with the “Strike Fear” command team and mentors leading the way on a brisk 4.5-mile run and interval sprints.

“The PT session was an opportunity to build team work with the cadets,” said Capt. Jared M. Cree, the 2nd Bn., 44th ADA Regt. battalion military intelligence officer.

Following PT and breakfast, the cadets received a brief on Army leadership and a summary of the battalion’s mission set, capabilities, and limitations.

During lunch, the cadets received a leader professional development session from Maj. Brett Lea, the battalion executive officer for 2nd Bn., 44th ADA Regt., regarding the importance of ethics and counseling.

In the afternoon, each cadet shadowed an officer in his or her future military branch.

Cadet William Otto, who will commission later this spring as a military intelligence officer, attended the event and said he enjoyed his visit.

“I was very happy with the opportunity I was given,” said Otto. “I felt like I had a lot of my questions answered today.”

Overall, each senior cadet was given the opportunity to enhance their level of knowledge on duties and responsibilities that will be expected when they commission as officers later this spring.

