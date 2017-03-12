Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


APSU Beach Volleyball Opens Badger Beach Bash

March 12, 2017 | Print This Post
 

APSU Sports Information

APSU Women's Volleyball - Austin Peay State UniversityGulf Shores, AL – The Austin Peay State University beach volleyball team dropped a pair of matches Saturday afternoon in the Badger Beach Bash. In match 1, APSU fell to Eckerd 4-1. In match 2 against HUB, the Govs lost 5-0.

Austin Peay Beach Volleyball drops two matches at Badger Beach Bash, Saturday. (APSU Sports Information)

Box Score

Match 1

Eckerd 4, APSU 1

1. Ginny Gerig/Kristen Stucker (APSU) def Stephanie Bogda/Rachel Cornatzer (Eckerd) 21-18, 21-14

2. Kaitlyn Sibson/Madison Whiting (Eckerd) def Christina White/Jenna Panning (APSU) 21-11, 21-11

3. Arielle Erillo/Mackenzie Redner (Eckerd) def MiMi Arrington/Kaitlyn Teeter (APSU) 21-13, 21-19

4.  Savannah Cary/Abbie O’Ferrell (Eckerd) def Allie O’Reilly/Kaylee Taff (APSU) 21-17, 21-19

5.  Katie Arnett/Keri MacMahon (Eckerd) def April Adams/ Ashley Slay (APSU) 21-13, 19-21, 17-15

6.  Exhibition Margo Balliet/Haylee Bilbray (Eckerd) def Logan Carger/Alexandria Thornton 21-18, 21-9

Match 2

HUB 5, APSU 0

1. Aeriel Horton/Jessica Wooten (HBU) def. Ginny Gerig/Kristen Stucker (APSU) 21-14, 21-14

2. Kayla Armer/Tori Hinojosa (HBU) def. MiMi Arrington/Jenna Panning (APSU) 21-13, 21-8

3. Bailey Banks/Melissa Fuchs (HBU) def. Kaitlyn Teeter/Christina White (APSU) 21-14, 21-17

4. Morgan McDaniel/Tiffany Thomas (HBU) def. Allie O’Reilly/Kaylee Taff (APSU) 21-18, 17-21, 15-7

5. Taylor Livoti/Danielle Wheeler (HBU) def. April Adams (APSU) 21-17, 21-15

6. Ext. Madison O’Brien/Hannah Lewis (HBU) def. Cecily Gable/Allie Thorton (APSU) 21-12, 21-14

The Govs will play a doubleheader Sunday for the final two matches of the event. APSU will play New Orleans at noon and Huntingdon at 2:00pm.


