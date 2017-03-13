Clarksville Gas and Water announces Sewer Line Work to Close Lanes on Kraft Street

Monday, March 13th, 2017



Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Gas and Water will close approximately 200 feet of Kraft Street from 889 Kraft Street towards the North Second Street and North Riverside Drive intersection at 6:30pm this evening for sewer line repair.

The center lanes of Kraft Street will be closed to both directions of traffic; however the outer lanes will be open to motorists.

The work is anticipated to take several hours to complete and traffic congestion is expected.

Motorists are advised to slow down and be alert to workers and their equipment when approaching the work zone or choose an alternate route.

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com

Sections

Topics