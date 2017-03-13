Clarksville Parks and Recreation announces Fort Defiance to host two events this Saturday

Clarksville, TN – Join Clarksville Parks and Recreation from 10:00am to 3:00pm on Saturday, March 18th, 2017 at Clarksville’s Fort Defiance Civil War Park and Interpretive Center for a living history demonstration by the 3rd Kentucky Infantry.

Soldiers will be dressed in Civil War period uniforms and accouterments, there will be a camp, and musket firing demonstrations will take place.

At 1:00pm, Sylvia Britton will present “Tinctures and Medicines” as part of a new educational programming series, Life in the 1800’s. This new series is sponsored by The Friends of Fort Defiance. “Tinctures and Medicines” will provide an overview of the medicines and home remedies as well as techniques and instruments used during the mid-19th century.

Both events are free and open to the public.

Stay tuned to the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Facebook page to find out about upcoming programs and events happening at Fort Defiance!

For information, please visit www.cityofclarksville.com/fortdefiance or call 931.472.3351.

About Fort Defiance

Fort Defiance, which overlooks the confluence of the Red and Cumberland Rivers, was a cornerstone of the Confederate defense of the area and an important part of the eventual Union occupation of Clarksville. In 1982, Judge and Mrs. Sam Boaz, donated the property to the City of Clarksville.

In 2008, the City secured a $2.2 million federal grant that was combined with local funding and the process of construction of the interpretive center and walking trails began. The more than 1,500-square-foot Center features exhibits about the local area and the fort during the Civil War.

Fort Defiance Interpretive Center is open Monday-Saturday, 10:00am to 4:00pm and Sunday, 1:00pm to 4:00pm during the Fall & Winter.

It is located at 120 Duncan Street, Clarksville, TN.

For more information, visit www.fortdefianceclarksville.com

