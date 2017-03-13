Clarksville Police Department to hold annual Run for C.O.P.S. 5K Run/Walk on May 13th

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department will be holding their annual Run for C.O.P.S. (Concerns of Police Survivors) 5k Run/Walk event on Saturday, May 13th, 2917. Registration is going on now.

All proceeds will be donated to the C.O.P.S. Foundation to benefit the families of law enforcement personnel killed in the line of duty.

The run will start at Clarksville Police Department Headquarters located at 135 Commerce Street, Clarksville, TN.

Strollers and non aggressive dogs on a leash are welcome.

Those that register by 12:00pm, May 3rd will receive a performance shirt. Entry Fee is $25.00.

Packet pickup is from 7:00am until 8:45pm the day of the race. You can register on site the day of the race until 8:45pm.

The race starts at 9:00pm and is expected to be over by 11:00am.

Participants may park at CPD Headquarters and the surrounding public parking areas such as the nearby Commerce Street Parking Garage

For further information and registration, go to eventbrite.com

Please note this is not a chipped event but digital timing will be set up at the start / finish line.

About Run for C.O.P.S. 5K Run/Walk

The run for C.O.P.S. is a 5k run / walk designed to foster a positive relationship between the Clarksville Police Department and the community we serve. All proceeds will be donated to the C.O.P.S. (Concerns of Police Survivors) Foundation to benefit the families of law enforcement personnel who die in the line of duty.

The event takes place on the Saturday before National Law Enforcement Memorial Week.

2016 Run for C.O.P.S. Photo Gallery

Sections

Topics