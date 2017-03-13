Clarksville Police Department reports Local Scam of Fast Food Businesses

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department says a caller identifying themselves as Pamela Miller from the corporate office, states that she is working with the authorities (U.S. Marshall’s Service) regarding indictments on all levels of management.

The managers and owners of the business are named to lend credibility to the scam.

Employees are advised that the business is surrounded, and the only way for them to avoid arrest is to follow her explicit instructions regarding taking cash from the business and making wire transfers at locations such as Advance Financial, Walmart, Walgreens, etc. while on the phone with her, and contact cannot be broken, and aren’t allow to take additional calls.

If the instructions are not followed, employees attempt to leave the store, receipts not shredded, or the local police called, all employees are subject to arrest by U.S. Marshalls who have surrounded the building and are waiting in SWAT gear.

If you receive such a phone call you need to hang up immediately and notify the local authorities. Also no law enforcement agency will ever accept, or request an electronic transfer of funds.

If anyone has any information on this scam they are asked to contact CPD Detective Kenny Bradley at 931.648.0656 ext. 5159 or email Kenny.Bradley@cityofclarksville.com

