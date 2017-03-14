Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Another Local Scam Claiming to be Clarksville Police Department Representative

March 14, 2017 | Print This Post
 

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – There is yet another Scam involving an individual mailing letters claiming to be a Lieutenant with the Clarksville Police Department.

He is advising that your swimming pool isn’t in compliance with City Code and you are in violation of State Law. There is a card also in the letter advising you to call a Detective possibly in an attempt to obtain money thru a wire transfer.

Scam Alert

The letter isn’t on official letter head for the Clarksville Police Department and it is poorly written.

The Clarksville Police Department will NEVER solicit money for any reason, especially to avoid a criminal prosecution.

If you are arrested and convicted fines are collected by the appropriate Court not the Clarksville Police Department.

If you receive any similar correspondence or a phone call from anyone claiming to be with the Clarksville Police Department soliciting money please call the Clarksville Police Department at the correct number 931.648.0656 or 911 immediately and request an Officer.


