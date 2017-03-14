APSU Baseball’s Alex Robles named adidas® OVC Pitcher of the Week

APSU Sports Information

Brentwood, TN – Austin Peay State University’s baseball team’s Alex Robles, after notching his second career shutout, Saturday, was named the adidas® Ohio Valley Conference Pitcher of the Week, Monday.

It is the second time Robles has been named the league’s Pitcher of the Week. He previously received the honor in 2014 after throwing a one-hit shutout against Belmont.

In addition to his weekly conference honor, Robles was recognized by Baseball America as one of its “Eye Catchers” while USA Baseball named him one of the finalists for its Gold Standard Performance of the Week with voting taking place through its Twitter account (@USAGoldenSpikes) through Tuesday.

Saturday’s win against Jacksonville State also was Robles’ fifth career complete game. In the dominating performance, he struck out 11 batters, including six of the final nine batters he faced. Robles allowed just three hits and a walk in the nine-inning performance, the lone walk coming one batter before he ended the game with a strikeout.

While he was a force to be reckoned with on the mound, Robles also did his job at the plate. He was responsible for the game-winning hit during his Saturday shutout, hitting a two-run single in the first inning that put APSU ahead for good. The next day, he supplied the game winning hit with a walk-off home run in a 6-5, 14-inning victory that handed the Govs their first-ever three-game sweep of Jacksonville State.

Robles finished the week batting .375 with six hits that included a double and two home runs. His other home run during the week supplied the Govs their lone run in a loss at Evansville, Wednesday. In all he had a RBI in all four games during the week, finishing with five RBI.

It is the third time in the season’s first four weekends that Austin Peay has earned one of the OVC’s weekly awards. Senior first baseman Dre Gleason has twice been named the adidas® OVC Player of the Week.

Sections

Topics