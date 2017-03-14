Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


APSU Softball game at Middle Tennessee postponed

March 14, 2017 | Print This Post
 

APSU Sports Information

APSU Softball - Austin Peay State UniversityClarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University’s softball game at Middle Tennessee on Tuesday has been postponed due to cold weather.

No make-up date has been announced.

Austin Peay Softball's game today at Middle Tennessee postponed due to cold weather. (APSU Sports Information)

Check back on Austin Peay’s official athletics website LetsGoPeay.com, or on Twitter @AustinPeaySB, for any updates on Austin Peay softball.


