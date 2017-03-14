|
APSU Softball game at Middle Tennessee postponed
APSU Sports Information
Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University’s softball game at Middle Tennessee on Tuesday has been postponed due to cold weather.
No make-up date has been announced.
Check back on Austin Peay’s official athletics website LetsGoPeay.com, or on Twitter @AustinPeaySB, for any updates on Austin Peay softball.
