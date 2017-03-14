APSU’s Woodward Library Society’s 9th Society Social to be held April 1st

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University’s Woodward Library Society will host its ninth annual Society Social, featuring Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Jackie Crosby on Saturday, April 1st, 2017.

Crosby, now a reporter for the Minneapolis Star Tribune, won a Pulitzer Prize for specialized reporting in 1985 while working for the Macon Telegraph and News.

The Society Social, a fundraising and friend-raising dinner event, will begin at 5:30pm at F&M Bank’s Franklin Room in downtown Clarksville. A social hour will be followed by a buffet dinner catered by the Party Station. After dinner, Crosby will give a talk titled “Fake News, Alternative Facts: Journalism’s New Age.”

Tickets to the event are $50.00 for Woodward Library Society members and $65.00 for non-members. To purchase tickets, call 931.221.7618. Dress is business casual.

The Woodward Library Society, founded in 2009, is an organization of library friends dedicated to the advancement of the Felix G. Woodward Library of Austin Peay State University. The purpose of the Society is to strengthen the resources of the Felix G. Woodward Library and increase awareness of those resources. The Society is a non-profit organization affiliated with the APSU Foundation.

To learn more about the Woodward Library Society and membership opportunities, visit http://library.apsu.edu/society/ or contact: Joe Weber, Director of Library Services, at 931.221.7618 or weberj@apsu.edu

