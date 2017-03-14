Clarksville Natural Gas System Annual Survey Underway

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department began its natural gas system annual survey yesterday in the downtown Clarksville area by professional engineering and consulting group, Atwell.

Atwell’s team of two workers will physically inspect Clarksville’s complete natural gas distribution system from the point where the city receives natural gas to industrial, commercial and residential areas and pipeline right-of-ways.

The Clarksville natural gas service area includes Montgomery County and select areas in Cheatham and Robertson counties in Tennessee and Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky.

The survey is performed one time each calendar year in addition to routine internal inspections to ensure the integrity and safety of the system according to federal and state regulations.

The complete survey is expected to be finished by late July 2017.

