Nominations Open for Clarksville Chamber of Commerce Annual Awards

Clarksville, TN – The Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for three annual awards: The Ted A. Crozier Sr. Community Commitment Award, Boots to Suits: Veteran of the Year and Young Professional of the Year.

Nominations must be received at the Chamber by Friday, April 7th 3027 and winners will be announced at the Chamber’s Annual Gala on Tuesday, May 9th.

Past winners include Dr. Alisa White (2016), Charles Foust (2015), Billy Atkins (2014), Dr. Mac Edington (2013), Khandra Smalley (2012), David Smith (2011), Charlie Koon (2010), Jim Durrett (2009), Jay Albertia (2008), Dr. Jeannie Beauchamp (2007) and Clay Powers (2006).

The Boots to Suits Award was first presented in 2016 to David Berggren, president at Furniture Connection Inc. This award recognizes a Clarksville military veteran who, through professional and personal efforts, is making a positive impact in the local business community. The winner will have a strong record of innovation or outstanding performance in his or her work and be actively involved in the community. This award is sponsored by a veteran and small business owner, Troy McNalley at Sporty’s Awards & Engraving.

The Young Professional of the Year will be awarded to an individual who is an active member of the Chamber’s Clarksville Young Professionals (CYP) Committee. This individual will have demonstrated enhanced leadership skills, involvement in social projects that make a positive difference in the city and dedication to moving Clarksville forward. Previous winners include Cheryl Moss (2016), Bradley Jackson (2015), Naomi Conner (2014) and Brandi Bryant (2013).

Lifetime Achievement and Ambassador of the Year Awards will also be presented on May 9th. Previous winners Lifetime Achievement Award are Ted Crozier, Sr. (2016), Charles Hand (2015), Billy Atkins (2014), Ben Kimbrough (2013) and Jack Turner (2012). Previous winners of the Ambassador of the Year Award are Julie Parks (2012, 2013) Vicki Henson (2014, 2015, 2016).

Nomination forms are available online the Chamber’s website at www.clarksvillechamber.com/chamberawards

Forms may also be requested at the Chamber at 25 Jefferson Street, Suite 300, or by phone at 931.647.2331.

Nominations must be returned to Melinda Shepard, Chamber executive director, by Friday, April 7th.

