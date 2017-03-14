TBI issues Tennessee Statewide Amber Alert for 15-year old Elizabeth Thomas

Nashville, TN – A Tennessee statewide AMBER Alert has been issued by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) on behalf of the Maury County Sheriff Office for 15-year old Elizabeth Thomas.

She is white, blonde hair, hazel eyes, 5’5” and 120 pounds, last seen wearing a flannel shirt and black leggings.She may be in the area of Decatur, Alabama.

Thomas is believed to be in the company of 50-year old Tad Cummins, white male, 6’0”, 200 pounds, brown hair and eyes.

A warrant has been issued for Cummins for Sexual Contact with a Minor.

If you have information on Thomas or Cummins, call the MCSD at 931.375.8654 or the TBI at 1.800.TBI.FIND.

Amber Alert: Elizabeth Thomas

Elizabeth Thomas Sex Female Race White Age 15 Address Columbia, TN Height 5′ 05″ Weight 120lbs Hair Color Blonde Eye Color Hazel Clothing/Additional Last seen wearing a flannel shirt and black leggings NIC#M783809415

Wanted: Tad Cummins

Name: Tad Cummins

Age: 50

DOB: 07/01/1966

Sex: Male

Race: White

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Brown

Height: 6’0

Weight: 200

NIC#W380513739

