TBI issues Tennessee Statewide Amber Alert for 15-year old Elizabeth Thomas

Tennessee Bureau of InvestigationNashville, TN – A Tennessee statewide AMBER Alert has been issued by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) on behalf of the Maury County Sheriff Office for 15-year old Elizabeth Thomas.

She is white, blonde hair, hazel eyes, 5’5” and 120 pounds, last seen wearing a flannel shirt and black leggings.She may be in the area of Decatur, Alabama.

Thomas is believed to be in the company of 50-year old Tad Cummins, white male, 6’0”, 200 pounds, brown hair and eyes.

He is believed to be armed with two handguns and driving a Silver Nissan Rogue, TN tag, 976-ZPT.

A warrant has been issued for Cummins for Sexual Contact with a Minor.

If you have information on Thomas or Cummins, call the MCSD at 931.375.8654 or the TBI at 1.800.TBI.FIND.

Amber Alert: Elizabeth Thomas

Elizabeth Thomas
Sex Female Race White
Age 15    
Address Columbia, TN    
Height 5′ 05″ Weight 120lbs
Hair Color Blonde Eye Color Hazel
Clothing/Additional Last seen wearing a flannel shirt and black leggings
  NIC#M783809415

Wanted: Tad Cummins

Tad CumminsName: Tad Cummins

Age: 50   
DOB: 07/01/1966
Sex: Male
Race: White
Hair: Brown   
Eyes: Brown
Height: 6’0
Weight: 200
NIC#W380513739


