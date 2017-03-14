|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
TBI issues Tennessee Statewide Amber Alert for 15-year old Elizabeth Thomas
Nashville, TN – A Tennessee statewide AMBER Alert has been issued by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) on behalf of the Maury County Sheriff Office for 15-year old Elizabeth Thomas.
She is white, blonde hair, hazel eyes, 5’5” and 120 pounds, last seen wearing a flannel shirt and black leggings.She may be in the area of Decatur, Alabama.
Thomas is believed to be in the company of 50-year old Tad Cummins, white male, 6’0”, 200 pounds, brown hair and eyes.He is believed to be armed with two handguns and driving a Silver Nissan Rogue, TN tag, 976-ZPT.
A warrant has been issued for Cummins for Sexual Contact with a Minor.
If you have information on Thomas or Cummins, call the MCSD at 931.375.8654 or the TBI at 1.800.TBI.FIND.
Amber Alert: Elizabeth Thomas
Wanted: Tad Cummins
Age: 50
SectionsNews
TopicsAMBER Alert, Columbia TN, Decatur AL, Elizabeth Thomas, Maury County Sheriff Office, Nashville TN, Nissan Rogue, Sexual Contact with a Minor, Tad cummins, TBI, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Warrant
|
Personal Controls
Archives
|
© 2006-2017 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed