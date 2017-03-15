|
Freeze Warning in effect for Clarksville-Montgomery County tonight
Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for Clarksville-Montgomery County and parts of Middle Tennessee tonight, Wednesday, March 15th, after 9:00pm CT. Sensitive plants should be protected.
The freeze warning will remain in effect until 10:00am CDT, Thursday.
Northwesterly flow aloft and a surface high over Middle Tennessee has ushered in a very cold air mass.
Clear skies and northerly winds will allow temperatures to once again fall into the 20s and upper teens overnight tonight.
This hard freeze will impact any outdoor vegetation that has already started to grow.
Freeze Warning
Temperature
Impacts
Precautionary-Preparedness Actions
A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
Counties Affected
Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Clay County, Pickett County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Jackson County, Putnam County, Overton County, Fentress County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Marshall County, Rutherford County, Cannon County, De Kalb County, White County, Cumberland County, Bedford County, Coffee County, Warren County, Grundy County, Van Buren County, Wayne County, Lawrence County, and Giles County.
