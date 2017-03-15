Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


LBL’s Woodlands Nature Station Presents Harry Potter Themed Spring Break Week

Land Between the Lakes - LBLLand Between the Lakes, KY/TN – The Wizardry World of Harry Potter visits Woodlands Nature Station during Spring Break, March 22nd through April 7th, at Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area. Programs for all ages will be offered daily and included with general admission:  ages 13 and up $5.00; ages 5-12 $3.00; ages 4 and under free.

“What could be more fun than combining learning about nature with Harry Potter,” said Aviva Yasgur, Naturalist at the Nature Station. “These programs offer fun for the whole family, while providing valuable learning experiences, too.”

Nature Station’s Barn Owl in its hideaway. (Land Between the Lakes staff)

Families will have a chance to learn about wildlife and nature through the lens of the fun world of Harry Potter. Participants can attend “classes” such as Care of Magical Creatures, Transfiguration, Fantastic Beasts, Astronomy, and more, all presented with a nature twist.

Nature Station is open 10:00am-5:00pm, Wednesday through Sunday during March and November, and 7 days a week April through October.

Purchase a Fun Card or Discount Package this spring for discounted general admissions to our day-use facilities:  Woodlands Nature Station, Homeplace 1850s Working Farm, and Golden Pond Planetarium.

Check out the Calendar of Events to learn about programs happening throughout the year at Nature Station and across Land Between the Lakes. Follow Nature Station on Twitter @LBLNature.

Nature Station’s Spring Break week program schedule

To find more information about Land Between the Lakes, log on to the official website at www.landbetweenthelakes.us or call 1.800.LBL.7077 or 270.924.2000.


