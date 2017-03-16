|
|
|
|
Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan swears in Eight Police Officers
Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department welcomed eight new Police Officers Thursday, March 16th, 2017.
The new officers and their families, along with CPD Chief Al Ansley, Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan’s staff, members of the Clarksville Police Academy Alumni (CPAA) and other City Officials, gathered at the City Hall Conference Room while they were sworn in by Mayor Kim McMillan.
The Clarksville Police Department welcomes:
Officers’ Agenda:
