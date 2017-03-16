Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older:

Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan swears in Eight Police Officers

March 16, 2017 | Print This Post
 

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department welcomed eight new Police Officers Thursday, March 16th, 2017.

The new officers and their families, along with CPD Chief Al Ansley, Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan’s staff, members of the Clarksville Police Academy Alumni (CPAA) and other City Officials, gathered at the City Hall Conference Room while they were sworn in by Mayor Kim McMillan.

(L to R) Graves, Torres, Baker, Mayor McMillian, Goldberg, Burton, Anthony, Sutton, Rasche, Chief Ansley.

(L to R) Graves, Torres, Baker, Mayor McMillian, Goldberg, Burton, Anthony, Sutton, Rasche, Chief Ansley.

 

The Clarksville Police Department welcomes:

  • Cadet Harvey Anthony
  • Cadet Morgan Baker
  • Cadet Xavier Greaves
  • Cadet Pedro Torres
  • Cadet Dakota Rasche
  • Cadet Clint Sutton
  • Cadet Journey Goldberg
  • Cadet James Burton

Officers’ Agenda:

  • The Officers will attend the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy (TLETA) for 12 weeks
  • The Officers will train with a CPD Field Training Officer for 16 weeks.
  • Finally, the Officers will be prepared to patrol the streets of Clarksville.

Sections

News

Topics

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On GooglePlusVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our Feed

    • Personal Controls

    Archives