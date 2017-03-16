Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan swears in Eight Police Officers

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department welcomed eight new Police Officers Thursday, March 16th, 2017.

The new officers and their families, along with CPD Chief Al Ansley, Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan’s staff, members of the Clarksville Police Academy Alumni (CPAA) and other City Officials, gathered at the City Hall Conference Room while they were sworn in by Mayor Kim McMillan.

The Clarksville Police Department welcomes:

Cadet Harvey Anthony

Cadet Morgan Baker

Cadet Xavier Greaves

Cadet Pedro Torres

Cadet Dakota Rasche

Cadet Clint Sutton

Cadet Journey Goldberg

Cadet James Burton

Officers’ Agenda:

The Officers will attend the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy (TLETA) for 12 weeks

The Officers will train with a CPD Field Training Officer for 16 weeks.

Finally, the Officers will be prepared to patrol the streets of Clarksville.

