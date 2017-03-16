Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Maintenance Work starting March 17th, 2017

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) reports that in Montgomery County on Sunday, March 19th, from 6:00am until 8:00am, there will be rolling roadblocks on I-24 between MM 4 and MM 8 (Dunlop Lane Overpass) for AT&T to overlash fiber optic cable.

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity.

Information in this report is provided to the Department of Transportation by the contractors.

Most work is weather dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather.

Davidson County

ITS Maintenance on I-24

Daily (excluding weekends), from 9:00am-3:00pm, there will be a shoulder closure on I-24 in both directions for RDS repair. All travel lanes will be open.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, from 8:00pm-5:00am, there will be lane closures on I-40 eastbound between Demonbreun (MM 209) and 2nd Avenue for pavement repair. One lane will remain open.

On Sunday, March 19th, from 6:00am-10:00am, there will be rolling roadblocks on Ellington Parkway at Broadmoor Drive for Comcast to overlash fiber.

Through the end of 2017, Major construction is scheduled to begin on Metro Water’s Cumberland City Low Transmission Water Main Improvement project, which impacts the Donelson Pike/Lebanon Road area. For complete information visit the website at www.cumberlandlowwaterproject.com/home.html

