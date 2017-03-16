Clarksville’s Hunter Richardson named adidas OVC Golfer of the Week

UT Martin Sports Information

Brentwood, TN – The University of Tennessee at Martin junior Hunter Richardson was spotlighted as the adidas Ohio Valley Conference Golfer of the Week today, earning the award for the fourth time this season and eighth time in his storied career.

The recognition comes just one day after Richardson helped the Skyhawks claim their third victory of the season, winning the Grover Page Classic for the fourth time in the last six years. UT Martin bested the eight-team field with an overall score of 873 (+9), which was 13 shots better than the second-place squad.

After shooting an opening round 74 (+2), the Clarksville, Tennessee native was responsible for the best score in each of the final two rounds. He tallied a 68 (-4) during Monday’s rainy second round before carding a 71 (-1) in the frigid weather conditions on Tuesday.

For the tournament, Richardson led the field in par-4 scoring (4.03, +1) and also registered a team-best 14 birdies and an eagle. One year after capturing OVC medalist honors, he leads the league with a 71.1 stroke average through 24 rounds of golf this season.

