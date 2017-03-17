APSU Beach Volleyball gets first home win on Day One of Governors Beach Duals

APSU Sports Information

Franklin, TN – On Friday, March 17th the Austin Peay State University women’s volleyball team picked up the program’s first home win after topping Carson-Newman, 4-1, in their second match on day one of the Governors Beach Duals after falling to Missouri Baptist at the Franklin Beach House.

Next Up for APSU Beach Volleyball

APSU wraps up the Governors Beach Duals Saturday with Central Arkansas at 11:30pm and UT Martin at 6:00pm.

Match Results

Match 1

Missouri Baptist University 3, Austin Peay 2

1. Hannah Carey/Jen Brendel (MBU) def. Ginny Gerig/Kristen Stucker (APSU) 21-13, 21-17

2. Christina White/Jenna Panning (APSU) def. Kamden Maas/Caterina Cigarini (MBU) 20-22, 21-18, 15-13

3. Kelly Wilson/Sarah Bolton (MBU) def. Kaitlyn Teeter/MiMi Arrington (APSU) 19-21, 21-19, 15-7

4. Kelly Hughes/Natalie Hecht (MBU) def. Allie O’Reilly/Kaylee Taff (APSU) 21-19, 21-19

5. Ashley Slay/April Adams (APSU) def. Megan Williams/Natalie Hecht (MBU) 21-7, 21-12

Ext. Alexandria Thornton/Logan Carger (APSU) def. Molly Fox/Audree Morecraft (MBU) 20-22, 21-17, 15-9

Match 2

Austin Peay 4, Carson-Newman 1

1. Ginny Gerig/Kristen Stucker (APSU) def. Anna Patton/Taylor Lowe (C-N) 21-17, 21-17

2. Jenna Panning/Christina White (APSU) def. Morgan Harlan/Alex Biro (C-N) 21-9, 16-21, 15-8

3. Morgan Ballard/Allie Foster (C-N) def. Kaitlyn Teeter/MiMi Arrington (APSU) 14-21, 21-17, 15-12

4. Kaylee Taff/Allie O’Reilly (APSU) def. Marnie Streeter/Eileen Anderson (C-N) 18-21, 21-18, 15-7

5. Ashley Slay/April Adams (APSU) def. Natalie Harris/Hannah Robertson (C-N) 21-16, 21-18

Ext. Cecily Gable/Alexandria Thornton (APSU) def. Kendall Cooley/Abbie McFarlane (C-N) 13-21, 21-16, 15-11

