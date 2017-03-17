APSU Men’s Tennis beats Tennessee State 6-1

APSU Sports Information

Nashville, TN – On Friday afternoon, March 17th, the Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team opened Ohio Valley Conference action with a 6-1 win over Tennessee State.

The Govs took the doubles point behind a 6-4 win at No. 1 from Aleh Drobysh and Almantas Ozelis and a 6-3 win from Aaron Jumonville and Manuel Montenegro in the No.2 match.

Manuel Montenegro rallied after falling behind 6-2 in set 1 for a pair of 6-4 wins in set two and three in his No. 1 singles match capping off the scoring.

The Govs will travel to Belmont on Saturday, March 18 with the match slated for 10:00am.

Match Results

Austin Peay 6, Tennessee State 1

Singles competition

1. Manuel Montenegro (APSU) def. BROWN, Matthew (TSUM) 2-6, 6-4, 6-4

2. Almantas Ozelis (APSU) def. RODRIGUEZ, Jorge (TSUM) 6-2, 6-2

3. Aaron Jumonville (APSU) def. PARANT, Tom (TSUM) 6-1, 6-2

4. Alex Kartsonis (APSU) def. NAUTIYAL, Shashank (TSUM) 6-1, 7-6

5. BURTON, Kyle (TSUM) def. Aleh Drobysh (APSU) 6-3, 6-1

6. Chad Woodham (APSU) def. RICHARDSON, Kato (TSUM) 6-2, 6-4

Doubles competition

1. Aleh Drobysh/Almantas Ozelis (APSU) def. BROWN, Matthew/MADDOX, Grant (TSUM) 6-4

2. Aaron Jumonville/Manuel Montenegro (APSU) def. BURTON, Kyle/PARANT, Tom (TSUM) 6-3

3. Alex Kartsonis/Chad Woodham (APSU) vs. RODRIGUEZ, Jorge/NAUTIYAL, Shashank (TSUM) no result

Match Notes:

Austin Peay 4-8

Tennessee State 5-4

Official: Mande Roberts T-3:00

