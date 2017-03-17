APSU Men’s Tennis beats Tennessee State 6-1

|
Nashville, TN – On Friday afternoon, March 17th, the Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team opened Ohio Valley Conference action with a 6-1 win over Tennessee State.
The Govs took the doubles point behind a 6-4 win at No. 1 from Aleh Drobysh and Almantas Ozelis and a 6-3 win from Aaron Jumonville and Manuel Montenegro in the No.2 match.The Govs cruised to the victory with straight set wins from Ozelis, 6-2, 6-2, in his No. 2 match, Jumonville, 6-1, 6-2 in his No. 3 match and Woodham, 6-2, 6-4, in his No. 6 match.
Manuel Montenegro rallied after falling behind 6-2 in set 1 for a pair of 6-4 wins in set two and three in his No. 1 singles match capping off the scoring.
The Govs will travel to Belmont on Saturday, March 18 with the match slated for 10:00am.
Match Results
Austin Peay 6, Tennessee State 1
Singles competition
1. Manuel Montenegro (APSU) def. BROWN, Matthew (TSUM) 2-6, 6-4, 6-4
Doubles competition
1. Aleh Drobysh/Almantas Ozelis (APSU) def. BROWN, Matthew/MADDOX, Grant (TSUM) 6-4
Match Notes:
