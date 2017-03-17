Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older:

APSU Men’s Tennis beats Tennessee State 6-1

March 17, 2017 | Print This Post
 

APSU Sports Information

APSU Men's Tennis - Austin Peay State UniversityNashville, TN – On Friday afternoon, March 17th, the Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team opened Ohio Valley Conference action with a 6-1 win over Tennessee State.

The Govs took the doubles point behind a 6-4 win at No. 1 from Aleh Drobysh and Almantas Ozelis and a 6-3 win from Aaron Jumonville and Manuel Montenegro in the No.2 match.

APSU Men's Tennis begins 2017 OVC Season with convincing win over Tennessee State, Friday. (APSU Sports Information)

APSU Men’s Tennis begins 2017 OVC Season with convincing win over Tennessee State, Friday. (APSU Sports Information)

The Govs cruised to the victory with straight set wins from Ozelis, 6-2, 6-2, in his No. 2 match, Jumonville, 6-1, 6-2 in his No. 3 match and Woodham, 6-2, 6-4, in his No. 6 match.

Manuel Montenegro rallied after falling behind 6-2 in set 1 for a pair of 6-4 wins in set two and three in his No. 1 singles match capping off the scoring.

The Govs will travel to Belmont on Saturday, March 18 with the match slated for 10:00am. 

Match Results

Austin Peay 6, Tennessee State 1

Singles competition

1. Manuel Montenegro (APSU) def. BROWN, Matthew (TSUM) 2-6, 6-4, 6-4
2. Almantas Ozelis (APSU) def. RODRIGUEZ, Jorge (TSUM) 6-2, 6-2
3. Aaron Jumonville (APSU) def. PARANT, Tom (TSUM) 6-1, 6-2
4. Alex Kartsonis (APSU) def. NAUTIYAL, Shashank (TSUM) 6-1, 7-6
5. BURTON, Kyle (TSUM) def. Aleh Drobysh (APSU) 6-3, 6-1
6. Chad Woodham (APSU) def. RICHARDSON, Kato (TSUM) 6-2, 6-4

Doubles competition

1. Aleh Drobysh/Almantas Ozelis (APSU) def. BROWN, Matthew/MADDOX, Grant (TSUM) 6-4
2. Aaron Jumonville/Manuel Montenegro (APSU) def. BURTON, Kyle/PARANT, Tom (TSUM) 6-3
3. Alex Kartsonis/Chad Woodham (APSU) vs. RODRIGUEZ, Jorge/NAUTIYAL, Shashank (TSUM) no result

Match Notes:
Austin Peay 4-8
Tennessee State 5-4
Official: Mande Roberts T-3:00


Sections

Sports

Topics

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On GooglePlusVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our Feed

    • Personal Controls

    Archives