APSU Softball travels to Lipscomb this weekend

Austin Peay at Lipscomb

Sat-Sun, March 18th-19th | 1:00pm, 3:00pm, 1:00pm CT

Nashville, TN | Draper Diamond at Smith Stadium

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University’s softball team will renew its long-time series with mid-state rival Lipscomb University after a four-year hiatus, this weekend at Draper Diamond at Smith Stadium, for a three-game series.

The Govs (8-11) will open the weekend with a doubleheader starting at, 1:00pm, on Saturday, with a single game to conclude the matchup versus the Lady Bisons (18-7) on Sunday, also with scheduled 1:00pm first pitch.

The Govs trail in the overall series 24-10, including dropping their last eight meetings, but only trail the Lady Bisons 7-8 in games played in Nashville.

The Govs last win came on April 1st, 2008, a 7-0 victory in Nashville.

Offensively the Govs are led by a trio of sophomores, starting with third baseman Danielle Liermann, who enters the weekend batting .419, including four doubles, five home runs and 17 RBIs.

Liermann also enters the weekend riding a 13-game hitting streak, which ties for the longest by any APSU player since 2000.

She is followed by catcher Carly Mattson‘s .393 batting average – which includes five doubles, four home runs and 12 RBIs.

Rounding out the threesome is shortstop Kendall Vedder, who is batting .300, with four doubles, three home runs and eight RBIs.

Red-shirt sophomore outfielder Kacy Acree leads the team with 15 runs scored, while also recording two doubles, two triples, four home runs and 15 RBIs. She also ties for the team led in stolen bases (Rikki Arkansas) with nine steals this season.

In the circle, three Govs have picked up wins this season led by freshman Kelsey Gross who enters the three-game set with a 5-3 win-loss record, a 4.97 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 50.2 innings of work.

Gross also ended a string of 132 straight games without an APSU pitcher recording 10 strikeouts in game back on March 10th, versus Saint Louis when she fanned 10 Billikens.

Seniors Autumn Hanners (2-6, 4.17 ERA, 26 K’s) and Christiana Gable (1-2, 4.39 ERA, seven K’s) have also recorded wins this season.

