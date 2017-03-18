Alex Robles with Austin Peay Baseball named APSU Athlete of the Week

APSU Sports Information

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University baseball senior utility man Alex Robles has been named the Copies in a Flash APSU Athlete of the Week.

The Tucson, Arizona, native followed up his second career shutout, Saturday, with a game-winning, walk-off home run to give the Govs a sweep of preseason Ohio Valley Conference favorite Jacksonville State to open the conference schedule.

In Saturday’s complete game effort, he struck out 11 batters—including six of the final nine—allowing just three hits and a walk. It was his fifth career complete game.

In addition to a dominant showing on the mound, Robles hit .375 (6-for-16) for the week, driving in five runs, each more crucial than the last.

His solo shot accounted for APSU’s lone run in the midweek contest against Evansville, and his single to score Garrett Giovannelli in the fourth inning in the opener against the Gamecocks gave the Govs a 6-1 lead.

His two-run single in the first during Saturday’s contest put the Govs ahead for good and his walk-off theatrics in the finale not only landed him on the shortlist of “Eye Catchers” from Baseball America and for the Gold Standard Performance of the Week from USA Baseball, it gave Austin Peay its first-ever three-game sweep of Jacksonville State.

For his efforts, Robles netted adidas® OVC Pitcher of the Week honors for the second time in his career—it marks the third time in four weekends a Governor has taken a weekly conference award.

The Copies in a Flash APSU Athlete of the Week is selected by the APSU Sports Information staff each Wednesday during the academic year. Copies in a Flash, of Clarksville, sponsors the award.

Other notable performances by Austin Peay athletes included

Sophomore shortstop Kendall Vedder , of the softball team, hit .533 (8-for-15) with two home runs and six RBI, including the go-ahead single in the Governors victory against Northern Illinois.

Sophomore pole vaulter Savannah Amato, of the track and field team, won the pole vault with a 3.50m mark at the outdoor season-opening Gamecock Quad in Oxford, Alabama.

