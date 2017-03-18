APSU Men’s Golf travels to Sevierville for Bobby Nichols Intercollegiate

APSU Sports Information

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University men’s golf continues an ambitious spring slate with a trip to Sevierville to compete in the fifth-annual Bobby Nichols Intercollegiate, hosted by Tennessee Tech at Sevierville Golf Club.

Although the same quintet will populate the roster for the Govs again this week, the order for Robbie Wilson‘s charges changes once more.

With six consecutive top-20s under his belt, junior Hunter Tidwell remains firmly slotted in the top spot, with sophomore Sean Butscher and senior Erik Hedberg occupying the second and third slots, respectively—Hedberg’s tie for fourth at last season’s event (70-77-71-218) helped the Govs rally back from a second-round 306 to card an 892 team score and a share of third place with Southern Illinois; the Spaniard shot four-under par on par-5 holes in last season’s event (4.67/hole).

Hedberg and Butscher (who competed as the individual for the Govs a year ago) are the only players in the Austin Peay lineup who have previously competed in this event, although the Govs are the highest returning finisher from a year ago; Austin Peay’s 892 in last season’s event was five shots better than Carson-Newman, Tennessee Tech and Wright State.

A trio of freshman close out the lineup for Austin Peay. Austin Lancaster and Alex Vegh slot in as the No. 4 and No. 5 competitors for the Govs this week, while Michael Busse will see his first action of the spring as the individual.

The three-day affair is slated for a 11:00am CT shotgun start, Sunday, with inclement weather affecting tee times in the morning. Monday and Tuesday are scheduled for 9:00am CT shotgun starts. While there will be no live scoring for the event, results will be found on LetsGoPeay.com at the conclusion of play each day.

