APSU Men’s Tennis Falls to Belmont
APSU Sports Information
Nashville, TN – The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team dropped a 6-1 match on the road at Belmont Saturday morning.
Belmont swept the doubles point before taking five of the six singles matches.Almantas Ozeli was the lone Gov to secure a win after he defeated Hendrik Inno 7-5, 6-2 in the No. 2 match.
The Govs will return home for their first home OVC match on Friday, March 24th against Tennessee Tech.
Match Results
Belmont 6, Austin Peay 1
Singles
1. Cedric Dujacquier (BELM) def. Manuel Montenegro (APSU) 6-0, 6-3
2. Almantas Ozelis (APSU) def. Hendrik Inno (BELM) 7-5, 6-2
3. Vincent Sterkens (BELM) def. Aaron Jumonville (APSU) 6-3, 6-0
4. Zak Khan (BELM) def. Alex Kartsonis (APSU) 6-1, 6-2
5. Josiah Collins (BELM) def. Aleh Drobysh (APSU) 6-2, 4-6, 10-8
6. Bruno Russo (BELM) def. Chad Woodham (APSU) 6-3, 6-3
Doubles
1. Cedric Dujacquier/Hendrik Inno (BELM) def. Aaron Jumonville/Manuel Montenegro (APSU) 6-1
2. Stephen Goldman/Zak Khan (BELM) vs. Almantas Ozelis/Aleh Drobysh (APSU) unfinished
3. Bruno Russo/Vincent Sterkens (BELM) def. Alex Kartsonis/Chad Woodham (APSU) 6-2
TopicsAaron Jumonville, Aleh Drobysh, Alex Kartsonis, Almantas Ozeli, APSU, APSU Athletics, APSU Men's Tennis, APSU Sports, APSU Tennis, Austin Peay State University, Belmont, Bruins, Chad Woodham, Governors, Govs, Manuel Montenegro, Nashville TN, Ohio Valley Conference, OVC, Tennessee Tech
