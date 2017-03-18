Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


APSU Men’s Tennis Falls to Belmont

APSU Sports Information

APSU Men's Tennis - Austin Peay State UniversityNashville, TN – The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team dropped a 6-1 match on the road at Belmont Saturday morning.

Belmont swept the doubles point before taking five of the six singles matches.

Austin Peay Men's Tennis loses 6-1 at Belmont. (APSU Sports Information)

Almantas Ozeli was the lone Gov to secure a win after he defeated Hendrik Inno 7-5, 6-2 in the No. 2 match.

The Govs will return home for their first home OVC match on Friday, March 24th against Tennessee Tech.

Match Results

Belmont 6, Austin Peay 1

Singles

1. Cedric Dujacquier (BELM) def. Manuel Montenegro (APSU) 6-0, 6-3

2. Almantas Ozelis (APSU) def. Hendrik Inno (BELM) 7-5, 6-2

3. Vincent Sterkens (BELM) def. Aaron Jumonville (APSU) 6-3, 6-0

4. Zak Khan (BELM) def. Alex Kartsonis (APSU) 6-1, 6-2

5. Josiah Collins (BELM) def. Aleh Drobysh (APSU) 6-2, 4-6, 10-8

6. Bruno Russo (BELM) def. Chad Woodham (APSU) 6-3, 6-3

Doubles

1. Cedric Dujacquier/Hendrik Inno (BELM) def. Aaron Jumonville/Manuel Montenegro (APSU) 6-1

2. Stephen Goldman/Zak Khan (BELM) vs. Almantas Ozelis/Aleh Drobysh (APSU) unfinished

3. Bruno Russo/Vincent Sterkens (BELM) def. Alex Kartsonis/Chad Woodham (APSU) 6-2


