APSU Softball offense sluggish in doubleheader loss at Lipscomb, Saturday

APSU Sports Information

Nashville, TN – On Saturday afternoon, March 18th, Austin Peay State University’s softball team had its offense more than held in check at Draper Diamond, as the Govs were limited to just one run and six hits in a doubleheader loss to Lipscomb by 3-1 and 8-0 finals.

Overall, Austin Peay would strikeout a season-high 14 times in Game 1.

The Govs would get no closer than the 2-1 deficit the rest of the way, picking up only two more hits over their final three at bats, coming on a single by Carly Mattson and a double by Emily Moore — both in the fifth inning — while their only other baserunner came on a walk to Acree in the sixth.

Lipscomb (20-7) would tack on an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth for the 3-1 final margin.

Danielle Liermann also had her 13-game hit streak – and 17-game streak of reaching base – come to an end in Game 1 with an 0-for-3 day at the plate.

Kelsey Gross (5-4) took the complete-game loss, giving up seven hits and three earned runs, while walking one and striking out two.

Game 2 would open with Acree drawing a walk and get into scoring position by stealing second base, but the Govs wouldn’t get another hit or base runner until the third inning – that coming on an infield hit by Acree.

Acree would finish the nightcap 1-for-1, with two walks.

Other than the first-inning opportunity, the only other real chance the Govs had of pushing a run across came in the top of the fourth inning on back-to-back, one-out singles by Christiana Gable and Kendall Vedder, but a fielder’s choice and a fly ball ended the scoring threat.

The Lady Bisons on the other hand scored in all five innings in coming away with the 8-0 five-inning run-rule victory.

The two teams will conclude the three-game series on Sunday, first pitch scheduled for 1:00pm.

