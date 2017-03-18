APSU Women’s Tennis takes down Tennessee State Tigers, 5-2

APSU Sports Information

Nashville, TN – The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team tackled Tennessee State and opened Ohio Valley Conference play with a 5-2 win over the Tigers Friday, March 17th.

APSU opened the match by taking the doubles point after a pair of 6-2 wins from Ana Albertson and Helena Kuppig at No. 1 and Brittney Covington and Claudia Yanes Garcia at No. 2.

The Govs cruised through the singles matches with four straight set wins from No.1 to No. 4 to secure the victory.

The Govs travel to Belmont Saturday for another OVC match.

Match Results

Austin Peay 5, Tennessee State 2

Singles

1. Lidia Yanes Garcia (APSU) def. Ani Popiashvili (TSU) 6-2, 6-1

2. Claudia Yanes Garcia (APSU) def. Taylor Patterson (TSU) 6-0, 6-1

3. Helena Kuppig (APSU) def. Abhilasha Vishwanath (TSU) 7-6 (7-4), 6-1

4. Ana Albertson (APSU) def. Ashia Jones (TSU) 7-6 (7-5), 6-3

5. Pragati Natraj (TSU) def. Brittney Covington (APSU) 6-4, 6-4

6. Phyllicia Hemphill (TSU) def. Isabela Jovanovic (APSU), by default

Doubles

1. Ana Albertson/Helena Kuppig (APSU) def. Taylor Patterson/Ashia Jones (TSU) 6-2

2. Brittney Covington/Claudia Yanes Garcia (APSU) def. Pragati Natraj/Abhilasha Vishwanath (TSU) 6-2

3. Ani Popiashvili/Phyllicia Hemphill (TSU) vs. Lidia Yanes Garcia/Isabela Jovanovic (APSU) 3-3, unfinished

